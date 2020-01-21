CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Even though the tornado that hit Carl Junction last year occurred eight months ago, the city continues to work with federal and state agencies on grants to help with tornado cleanup costs.
An EF3 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 140 mph ripped through the Briarbrook area of Carl Junction after 8 p.m. May 22, damaging over 300 homes and uprooting hundreds of trees. The tornado occurred on the eight-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado, which killed 161 people.
Cleanup from the 2019 tornado continues in some areas within the county and the city, according to LaDonna Allen, a city councilwoman who helped with recovery efforts. Briarbrook Golf Course is still working to burn the downed trees.
“One thing, it takes a long time to clear it, and they had to wait for the right weather conditions,” Allen said.
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the city recently submitted the grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for aid in disaster recovery costs. FEMA provides grant assistance for debris removal, lifesaving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure.
The city spent over $200,000 from its general fund to pay for debris cleanup and tree removal, as well as sewer line repairs. City officials hope to get some of that money back if the grant is approved. The federal grant covers up to 75% of the eligible cost.
“It’s right at $250,000 that we’ve spent, and we’ve started the process of doing FEMA paperwork and supplying them with documentation that we need to see if we can even get reimbursement,” Lawver said. “A lot of that money came from our sales tax fund.”
Allen said FEMA notified the city that its application criteria were approved, but expenses and supporting documentation are still being submitted.
“We have gotten some word that we will be receiving emergency aid, but we’re not sure how much or when to expect that,” she said. “We did have to cut into a lot of our reserves, but luckily we had it. We weren’t a municipality that spent all of our reserves, so we’re fortunate.”
Lawver said the grant steps could easily take years, noting that the city just recently received funding assistance for a flooding disaster that occurred in 2017.
“They can throw some stuff out if they want to, if it doesn’t meet their guidelines, and hopefully you get some money back,” Lawver said. “You have to make sure you meet environmental standards on what you did with things like debris removal. You have to provide time sheets to show the work was done on debris removal or public works.”
Webb City had sent grinding machines and other heavy equipment to help with tree and debris removal in Carl Junction. Some of the wood chips and leftover material will be used in the composting system of that city's wastewater plant; the compost will be used as topsoil on mined land reclaimed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
William Runkle, Webb City’s wastewater director, said the municipality stepped up to help its neighboring city for several weeks after the tornado and that the composting material just turned out to be a bonus. Runkle said the leftover material would’ve just been burned in any other circumstances.
“Essentially, we told them if they didn’t have any other use for it and you need to try to get rid of it, we’d be happy to mix it into our compost,” Runkle said. “But it’s also open to anyone who needs it. The composting wasn’t the intended purpose, and it was really to help them get cleaned up.”
