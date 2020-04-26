CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A simple library assignment has spurred a Carl Junction middle school student to start her own website featuring video tutorials to ensure that no student is left behind while schools are closed.
Eighth grader Isabel Read, 14, is helping teach her classmates the ins and outs of programs used in online curricula while schools are closed during the pandemic.
“It actually started out as an assignment we had in library (class), and we just had to do a tutorial on how to use a website,” Isabel said. “My parents said that I should keep doing it and make a website with it, so I did. And I kind of liked it because I do like creating things.”
Isabel turned in her project but has since decided to expand it to help her peers through the pandemic. She has created her own website, “I. Read Tutorials,” at nevaread56.wixsite.com/mysite. On the top of the webpage, viewers are greeted by a welcome statement and a personal emoji of Isabel.
As users scroll down, they can find videos narrated by Isabel in which she records her computer screen and explains step by step how to use a variety of programs, including Adobe Spark, Lucidpress, Canva, Powtoon, Wix Websites, Google Sites, Storyboard That, Piktochart and WeVideo.
“A lot of these websites are stuff we use in school, and I show them how to use them in case they want to try something else instead of things like Google Docs,” Isabel said. “WeVideo is a website you can use to make other kinds of videos. There’s a feature on there that lets you screencast where it shows your (computer) screen and your voice, so I use that to make my videos.”
Isabel said it takes her approximately 20 minutes to make each video. She designed her Wix website in a few days. She hopes both the website and the tutorials will help her classmates access programs more easily for their own schoolwork.
“I definitely learned that I could make a tutorial that sounds pretty good, and I actually like doing them,” she said. “I didn’t think I would. I thought it was going to be boring, but it’s not. There are definitely some tutorials that push me harder than others.”
Teaching is in Isabel’s DNA — she’s the daughter of David and Jessica Read, who both have teaching backgrounds and are librarians at Carl Junction schools.
Although they said she's normally a shy student, her parents believe this project allows her to have the confidence to speak without worrying about being in front of a crowd. They also are impressed by her work ethic.
“She’s taking the library science class, and David is her teacher,” Jessica Read said. “He was looking at assignments that his students had submitted. When I heard Isabel’s, honestly I was blown away because her voice sounded so natural. She didn’t sound like a robot, so I made a comment: 'You’re such a natural at this. You could do more. Companies might catch wind of this.' David had also commented that he was impressed by it as well, so I think it inspired her. It just took off.”
David Read described his daughter as a hard worker. Whenever a new app comes out, she adds it to her to-do list, researches it and makes a new tutorial video, he said.
“She just goes with it, and it’s impressive to see her take something that was a small deal and make a great tutorial service, not only for our school, but for anyone who wants to use it," he said.
Online tutorials
To view the complete list of Isabel Read's online tutorials, visit her website, nevaread56.wixsite.com/mysite, or her YouTube channel, "I. Read."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.