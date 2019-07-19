CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An upcoming Carl Junction High School student will help bring color to the lives of youngsters admitted into children’s hospitals after her artwork was chosen as a winner in an annual hospital gown contest.
Evy Darr, 15, formerly an eighth-grader in Susan Hogard’s science class at Carl Junction Junior High, submitted her artwork to a Scholastic “My Starlight Gown” contest last school year to give back to kids being treated at children’s hospitals. Scholastic donated 7,500 books to the Starlight Children’s Foundation for distribution to children’s hospitals across the country as part of the contest.
Evy drew a detailed rib cage and a heart encompassed with colorful flowers, which was selected as one of the top five winning designs this summer. This cause was important to her, she said, because two of her younger siblings who were treated in a neonatal intensive care unit when they were born, and this was the perfect opportunity to give back.
“I was just doing it for fun, and I mainly wanted to help the kids at the hospital, but when I found out I won, I was in complete shock,” said Evy. “I’m very excited. I just want to help as many kids be happy and let them know it will all be OK. They’ll have creativity there with them to make them happy.”
The winning designs will be added to the foundation’s Starlight Gown collection, which is delivered to seriously ill children at more than 800 children’s hospitals and other health care providers across the U.S.
“Being a sick kid stuck in the hospital is difficult,” Tara Millspaugh, Starlight digital media manager, said in a statement. “Having to wear an old, uncomfortable hospital gown makes it even worse. Starlight Gowns make kids feel like superstars by replacing unattractive, uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital garments with high-quality, comfortable and brightly colored gowns.”
Hogard, the science teacher, said she saw the contest listing in a Scholastic magazine and asked if any of her students were up for the challenge. The overall contest received more than 25,633 submissions from all 50 states, and Hogard’s class submitted nearly 100 designs.
“I talked with my students, and I told them that, other than teaching science, I want them to leave my class and to be good people,” she said. “I am so excited for Evy. She is an excellent artist. She’s very talented. All throughout the school year, if we had any type of activity where they had to draw or do anything artsy, hers always stood out. I was thrilled when I found out her design had won.”
Heather Avery described her daughter as being extremely creative and an overachiever that never holds back. Ever since Evy could pick up a pencil, she began to draw.
“Her kindergarten teacher even would tell me that whenever there was a drawing up on the board for the kids to copy, Evy would raise her hand and ask if she could add birds or stuff to it,” said Heather Avery. “She’s always been doing these extra things and contests. She wanted to do a good job, regardless if she won or not.”
When Evy found out she had won, Heather Avery said that she was smiling from ear-to-ear with joy.
“She was so excited, and her twin brother and twin sister were in the NICU for a while, so she has a little soft spot for kiddos in the hospital,” Evy’s mom said. “She was just so proud that her gown was going to be for kids.”
Evy said one of her main goals it to pursue an art career in multimedia animation after graduating high school. She’ll receive a copy of her designed gown later this summer.
Other finalists
According to Starlight Children’s Foundation website, additional winners include: Ashlyn from Lake Asbury Junior High in Green Cove Springs, Florida; Jaida from Biloxi Junior High in Biloxi, Mississippi; Rory from Albertville Middle School in Albertville, Alabama; and Sophia from Lake Park Audubon in Lake Park, Minnesota.
