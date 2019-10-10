Carl Junction students learning independence, social skills with new all-inclusive playground

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Heather Linscheid, an occupational therapist with the Carl Junction School District, experienced an overwhelming feeling and cried tears of joy when she saw special needs students socializing and learning on the all-new inclusive playground for the first time this fall.
Linscheid and several other teachers, as well as staff, administrators and community volunteers, helped coordinate the Power of Play project that aims to give students, no matter their disabilities or learning capabilities, a chance to play together equally.
Through the Power of Play, Linscheid said, she and other teachers have already noticed differences in their students’ behaviors, soft skills and sociability.
“I have a student in second grade who doesn’t have significant physical needs, but he has been playing and getting along with others,” said Linscheid. “He’s done so well out there that now his teacher is noticing that in class, kids are inviting him to sit with them at the lunch table and small group work. It’s amazing, and I didn’t anticipate that dramatic of a change.”
The first phase of the project is now completed and a ribbon-cutting was held on Oct. 7 to mark its culmination. The $523,000 project focused on renovating the existing playground used by second through sixth grade to upgrade the surface area with solid rubber and include play structures and other elements that can be accessible to all students. The life span of the current play structure was also extended through the renovation.
The new playground now features additional space for children to play, ramp structures and equipment such as a bucket-seat zip line, and a wheelchair glider. This renovation benefits approximately 1,200 students currently enrolled in second through sixth grade, as well as thousands of other students who use the playground during recess. Ground was broken on the project in April after more than a year of fundraising.
A special needs class that was once unable to go out to play with their peers because of things such as safety precautions are now able to play together with other classes.
“Some of the structures and the surfacing, it allows them to be more independent, and we know they’re going to be safe,” said Linscheid.
The renovated playground also features sensory equipment such as drums, a xylophone and two music panels.
“One kiddo who has significant autism was mesmerized by the music and was playing the xylophone, listening to each tune, and I haven’t seen her so calm in a long time,” said Linscheid.
Sarah Knust, a kindergarten and first grade special education teacher at Carl Junction Schools, was one of the many teachers who helped spearhead the Power of Play project about two years ago. Knust she’s noticed significant changes in some of her student’s behavior, mood and focus since the new inclusive playground opened a few weeks ago.
“There’s a big difference when we take our kids to the big playground than when we take them to the old one, especially in their behavior, as well, because they get to be kids and play with their typical peers versus being out there where they all either come up to us or stay by our side,” she said. “They’ve gained a lot more independence, which is important because they’re at that age where they’re all seeking their independence developmentally.”
Douglas Smith, 9, a third grader in Shannon Schultz’s special education class, pushed his buddy on the new bucket swing at the playground Thursday afternoon. His new favorite play equipment is the raft swing and the zip line.
“It’s nice to play with everyone else and to be nice (to each other),” he said.
Dakota Meyels, 8, also a third grader in Schultz’s class, said he’s made some new friends at the all-inclusive playground.
“I like to play on the whole thing,” he said excitedly. “The buddy benches (are my favorite).”
