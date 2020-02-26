CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — When the last of his 30 arrows left the bow in a blur, Jeremiah Jones instinctively knew it had been a good shot. He just had no way of knowing how historic it was. One for the record books, it turned out.
Realization dawned only when competing archers from a dozen-plus schools broke ranks to mob the Carl Junction High School junior with hugs and back slaps.
“I didn’t know what to do,” he said with a shy chuckle, in terms of celebration.
During the Joplin Kaminsky Tournament on Saturday, Jones became just the second Missouri high school student to score a perfect 300 during National Archery in the Schools Program bull’s-eye tournament play. Nationwide, he becomes just the 15th student to achieve the feat.
“It was a big goal of mine,” the soft-spoken teen said about breaking into the 300 Club. “I just wasn’t necessarily expecting it to happen this soon.”
To put Jones’ achievement into perspective, imagine shooting 30 arrows, at distances of 15 and 30 meters, at a target that to the naked eye appears about as large as an oversized acorn. Every shot Jones took throughout the tournament was a bull’s-eye.
“One of my friends said it’s kind of like (achieving) the 1,000-point club in basketball,” Jones said.
When asked if he’s looked up his name on the NASP’s official 300 Club website, he grinned, nodding,“Yeah, I’ve seen it.”
Two years ago, Carthage High School sophomore Trenton Meyer became the first Missouri-based student to achieve a 300 score when he competed at the Academy Outdoors Shootout at Missouri Southern State University. Kentucky-based high schools lead the 300 Club with seven members.
Saturday “felt like a normal day for me,” Jones said. “I wasn’t really expecting anything special.”
He did admit, however, that he’d felt relaxed throughout the tournament, a key to archery success. He relied on skill and muscle memory — honed by nearly a decade of daily bow practice — to maintain a steady rhythm that, in turn, kept his shot timing in check.
“I knew with that last arrow … that I was close (to 300), but I wasn’t really sure up until that point,” Jones said.
Last August, Jones finished second at the International Bowhunters Association Outdoor World 3D Challenge in West Virginia with a 298 score, his previous best before Saturday’s run. Two years prior, as a freshman, he scored 296 points.
The average tournament score among participants of all grades and both genders is 250, according to the NASP.
It’s a rare day when Jones isn’t seen gripping a bow, either shooting practice with the high school’s successful archery team inside an empty grocery store off Pennell Street or stalking prey in rural areas during hunting season.
“I’ve worked really hard (at archery) ever since my sister started shooting, when the archery program started here at Carl,” Jones said. “I was in fourth grade when she started, and I would come into practice every once in a while and shoot a little bit.”
Chelsi Leggett, Jones’ archery coach, said his accomplishment is “one of the coolest things ever.”
“It’s such a statement for not only him but for our program, in that we were a part of (history),” she said. “It’s just awesome.”
On Saturday, she’d been standing on the other side of the firing line inside Kaminsky Gym, watching students shoot, when word about Jones’ achievement reached her ears.
“I said, ‘No way,’ and I ran over, and (as soon as the score was verified) I went up and hugged (Jones’) mom. Everybody started clapping. The energy in there was just insane.
“It’s just so rewarding for him,” she said of her star student. “He puts in so much time.”
The success of Southwest Missouri schools comes as archery continues to be the fastest growing sport in America. A 2017 report by the Archery Trade Association showed that nearly 8 million Americans participate in archery, a 4% increase from 2011.
The Carl Junction archery team, now in its ninth year, is one of the best in the area, having won the state 3D championship in 2018.
During the Kaminsky tournament, the team took first place, beating 14 other schools with a combined 3,409 points. Behind Jones’ perfect score, Carl Junction senior Lane Scott finished second overall with 294, while junior Ean Lavelle placed fifth with 293.
As for Jones’ future, “I’m hoping he becomes the first that ever signs (a college scholarship) from Carl Junction for archery,” Leggett said. And from there, one day, she hopes to see him on television, representing the United States in the Summer Olympics.
“(Jones) is just so passionate,” she said. “That’s the biggest thing I’ve told him — don’t let the pressure ever get to you. You need to keep doing the same thing over and over, and … just enjoy it and be happy with it.”
He will go far, she said.
Popular pastime
The Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program is coordinated through Missouri Department of Conservation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 670 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 170,000 Missouri students participate in the program.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
300 Club members
• 2012: Ryan Long, Kentucky, high school male senior.
• 2015: Clay Stevens, Kentucky, high school male sophomore.
• 2015: Michael Downs, Ohio, high school male sophomore.
• 2015: Bradley Long, Kentucky, high school male senior.
• 2016: Harley Marshall, Kentucky, high school male junior.
• 2016: Aidan Haire, Louisiana, eighth grade male student.
• 2016: David Machart, Iowa, high school male senior.
• 2017: Roby Mullins, Kentucky, high school male senior.
• 2018: T. Sanchez, Kentucky, high school male junior.
• 2018: Trenton Meyer, Missouri, high school male sophomore.
• 2018: T. Sanchez, Kentucky, high school male junior.
• 2019: Anna Herbert, Michigan, high school female senior.
• 2019: Paige Robbins, Kentucky, high school female sophomore.
• 2020: Justin Miller, Michigan, high school male junior.
• 2020: Jeremiah Jones, Missouri, high school male junior.
Source: National Archery in the Schools Program
