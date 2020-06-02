Carl Junction voters rejected a use tax for the third straight year Tuesday, shooting the proposal down by a wide margin.
Slightly more than 60 percent of the town's voters rejected the 2.5 percent local use tax, with 418 voting against it and 276 in favor. City officials had pitched the tax as a means of generating additional annual revenues in the range of $200,000 to $500,000 and eliminating what they termed online sellers' unfair advantage over local retailers.
The town's voters also elected two newcomers to the City Council, replacing incumbent Don Marshall in the Ward 1 seat with former director of the local Chamber of Commerce, Gary Stubblefield, and electing Bob McAfee over Gary Mounts in Ward 3.
Stubblefield, 58, a salesman with Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri, garnered 114 votes to 42 for Marshall, the 79-year-old former county sheriff's deputy.
McAfee, 64, a plumbing salesman, defeated Mounts, a 45-year-old medical salesman, by a vote of 175 to 95 in a contest of candidates making their first bids for the council. Mounts had made a previously unsuccessful bid for mayor.
In Webb City, incumbent Councilwoman Alisa Barroeta, 37, held off challenger Sara Oliver, 46, in a tight outcome of 36 to 31. Barroeta is a translator who has worked for the Webb City School District and area hospitals. Oliver is an office assistant who was making her first bid for public office.
