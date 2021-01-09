CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The city of Carl Junction is seeking voter approval of a local use tax on online orders, even though such a tax has been rejected by voters three times already.
The City Council last week moved to place the tax question on the April 6 ballot.
Proposition 1 would charge a 3% use tax — equivalent to what will be the local sales tax rate — on goods purchased online on retailers such as Amazon or from other out-of-state vendors. Only one tax would be applied to purchases, not both. If approved by voters, it would take effect Nov. 1.
Councilwoman LaDonna Allen, who chairs the council's Budget and Finance Committee, said the use tax would not only benefit the city, but also local businesses.
“This could help level the playing field for local businesses, as they are required to charge the 3% (sales) tax, while online businesses are not,” she said. “Rather than increasing property taxes, a use tax helps balance the burden among residents who shop local and pay sales taxes and those who purchase online and pay no taxes.”
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the city has been efficient at cutting expenses, but additional revenue is also needed to make improvements such as street and sidewalk repairs.
“You can’t totally balance a budget by just making cuts,” he said. “It’s a twofold thing. You need to have both the revenue and you need to make cuts.”
That perspective was echoed by Allen.
“As costs of services, maintenance and materials rise and revenues stay flat or decline, cities must make tough decisions on where cuts must be made,” she said. “On a local level, we do not have a lot of ‘pork’ to cut out of our budget. If we had unnecessary spending in our budget, we wouldn’t be doing our job right. So we will have to look at making some very tough decisions in the future.”
Lawver said the city didn't immediately have estimates of how much the tax would generate annually. In previous years when the city attempted to pass a 2.5% use tax, officials estimated it would produce $240,000 in annual revenue.
Carl Junction voters have already approved the following sales taxes: half-cent for streets; half-cent for parks and stormwater; half-cent for capital improvements; half-cent for public safety; and 1 cent for the general fund.
The half-cent public safety sales tax that goes into effect this spring will push the combined city, county and state sales tax in Carl Junction from the current 7.95% to 8.45%.
Webb City, Duquesne, Carterville, Mount Vernon and at least 140 other Missouri towns have already passed a use tax requiring out-of-state vendors, such as catalog sales and online stores, to collect a use tax at the same tax rate as their local sales taxes.
