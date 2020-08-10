CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The city of Carl Junction is placing a half-cent public safety sales tax question on the November ballot that would raise the overall sales tax rate in the town from 7.95% to 8.45%.
The ordinance was approved by Carl Junction City Council last week. Officials cited a need to provide more competitive employee wages and upgrade outdated equipment and technology at the Carl Junction Police Department.
The public safety sales tax will take a simple majority to pass and is estimated to generate approximately $150,000 annually.
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the police department is currently funded through property taxes. The city’s total operating budget is $6.6 million for 2021.
Lawver said the department makes up about $1.2 million of the overall city general fund budget. The current city sales tax rate is 2.5%, and the half-cent sales tax would increase it to 3%.
“The budget is limited, and we have not seen large increases in the budget,” Lawver said. “Delmar (Haase) has always done a great job of controlling his budget, but we’re at that point now where we needed some additional revenues to be able to keep up. It’s definitely going to help with keeping up salaries and equipment needs.”
Haase has been the Carl Junction police chief for 15 years. He said the current property tax isn’t keeping up with the department’s needs, which are new patrol vehicles, equipment such as body cams and more competitive wages.
“Patrol cars and payroll have gotten more expensive,” he said. “We needed two cars replaced this year, and the city was only able to afford to replace one. We’ve had an open position for some time. I had two good candidates, and both of them turned the job down and went where there was more money. Now, we’re in danger of losing that position. We’ve done our best to keep other expenses down to continue operation. In the past 11 years, we’ve only increased a little less than 2% a year in our operating budget.”
Although the benefits are competitive, local police wages are falling behind, according to Haase. The department is authorized to employ 12 officers but is operating with 11. The pay rate starts at $31,000 annually with health insurance, dental, vision and state retirement. Two officers are employed full time with the local school district, which pays half the wages of those officers.
Haase said the vacant full-time position has caused officers to work overtime or by themselves.
“It creates more problems when we’re scheduling vacation and training,” he said. “We probably have more overtime than we have had.”
The department is also needing to update its radio system, which is over 15 years old. The goal is to eventually convert over to a statewide radio system, which would cost more than $100,000 alone.
“The additional $150,000 a year would help tremendously,” Haase said. “In the future, we’ll be buying a new radio system that we hope to go to the statewide radio system, which will enable us to talk to anyone in the state during emergencies or mutual aid. All of this will allow us to serve the people of the city a lot better than what we’re able to do right now.
Carl Junction voters passed a fire protection district tax on April 7 but rejected a use tax question for a third time. Lawver said the use tax would’ve been helpful in this situation.
“The last time we raised the city sales tax was the capital improvement sales tax, which was in the early 2000s,” he said. “Other than the use tax, a sales tax question hasn’t been posed before voters in a long time.
Spreading the word
Due to the pandemic, the Carl Junction Police Department will advocate for the public safety sales tax on social media and will host private appointments with individuals or groups that would like to learn more about it. For more information, call 417-649-7070.
