Lori Porter, CEO of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, was recently appointed to the newly formed Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes.
NAHCA, headquartered in Carl Junction, is a professional organization with more than 20,000 members working as certified nursing assistants primarily in the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care homes. NAHCA works to elevate the professional standing and performance of caregivers through recognition, advocacy, education and empowerment to maximize success and quality care.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced the formation of the Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes on May 14. MITRE, an independent, not-for-profit organization, is standing up the commission and facilitating its activities and will independently author and deliver a report on the commission’s findings and recommendations to CMS on Sept. 1.
NAHCA’s Chief Clinical Officer Lisa Sweet said in a statement: “We are so very pleased that CNAs will have a seat at the table represented by Lori Porter, NAHCA CEO. We are grateful that MITRE saw the importance of CNAs having a voice and role in developing practices to safeguard the health and quality of life of vulnerable Americans, as well as prepare for future threats to nursing home residents’ safety and to public health.
Porter said in a statement: "I hear from CNAs daily citing their fears and struggles to safely care for the residents while protecting themselves and others. Safe and quality care is difficult enough to deliver under normal circumstances in nursing homes. COVID-19 has taken the challenges to a whole new level. Many homes are still working without enough personal protective equipment and other resources. I am hopeful the work product and recommendations created by this commission will help enable rapid and effective identification and mitigation of transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in nursing homes. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with this distinguished group on such a critical issue.”
The independent Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes members include resident advocates, infectious disease experts, directors and administrators of nursing homes, academicians, state authorities, clinicians, a medical ethicist and a nursing home resident.
For more information about NAHCA, please visit its website at www.nahcacna.org.
Walmart reaches veteran hiring goal
Walmart announced recently that it has hired more than 265,000 veteran hires since it introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in 2013, setting its goal then of hiring 250,000 new veteran associates by 2020.
“We’re forever grateful to our veterans for their service, and it’s an honor to offer them opportunities at Walmart,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, said in a statement.
First announced on Memorial Day 2013, the VWHC guaranteed a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran. The commitment came at a time when veteran unemployment was at an all-time high.
On Veterans Day 2018, Walmart introduced the Military Spouses Career Connection. Since then, the company has hired more than 31,000 associates through this program and continues offering any military spouse hiring preference when applying for a job.
The retailer also said that since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $40 million in programs that support job training, education and innovative public/private community-based initiatives for veterans and military families.
Arvest Bank receives recognition from Forbes
Arvest Bank announced recently that it has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2020. It is the second consecutive year the bank has received the honor, which is based on customer feedback. Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks.
Kevin Sabin, president and CEO of Arvest, said in a statement: “We appreciate those who participated and want all our customers to know we are more committed than ever to providing the solutions they need, especially in these times of uncertainty. I also want to thank our associates for the part they play in the recognition we have received and the dedication they continue to show as we prepare to resume some sense of normalcy in the coming weeks and months.”
