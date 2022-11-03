Joplin’s Carnegie Library has been placed on the Missouri Places in Peril list.
Places in Peril is an annual list of endangered historic places in Missouri compiled by Missouri Preservation, a grassroots organization of preservationists that advocates to save old structures in danger of being lost.
Places on the list are nominated by concerned individuals and decided upon by a committee of preservation advocates, according to information provided by the organization.
Construction of Joplin's first library in 1902 was funded by a $40,000 grant from industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. A tax passed by Joplin voters paid for the library's operation.
Historic preservation authorities say it was one of the earliest libraries in Missouri to be donated by Carnegie, known for his philanthropic efforts toward the establishment of libraries. Carnegie gave $40 million of his fortune to cities around the nation to pay for more than 1,600 libraries between 1886 and 1919, according to the National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places.
Joplin's two-story building was designed by a regionally prominent architect, August Michaelis, who chose the Neoclassical Revival style of design for it using world-famous Carthage marble.
In 1916, a two-story addition was built and a skylight added on top of the original structure. That eventually produced problems.
In the 1960s, a structural analysis determined that the second floor was not capable of supporting the weight of the books on the upper floors.That closed off the use of those floors for book storage and eventually led to the construction of a library at 302 S. Main St. in 1981.
After the Main Street location opened, the contents of the Carnegie building were auctioned and the building was sold to a private owner who used parts of it for rental apartments.
In the 1970s, the Carnegie building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Since then, the building has been periodically vandalized. But despite several decades of vacancy, an assessment of the building earlier this year reported there were relatively minor problems for a 120-year-old building, according to Jill Halbach, executive director of the Post Art Library. That buoyed the hopes of those who advocating for a proposed acquisition of the building by a local nonprofit.
During those negotiations with the owner, a fire of suspicious origin broke out in the basement, resulting in what authorities described as severe damage.
Halbach said the Post Art Library submitted the nomination to Places in Peril. She said said there are several reasons the building should be saved.
"I think it's important architecturally speaking, and it is important because it is a Carnegie Library and not every city has a Carnegie library," said Halbach, who also is chairman of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission.
Libraries are important institutions because "in general that's the place where anyone can go to educate or entertain themselves," she said.
It also is important to Joplin because of it ties to the self-trained Michaelis, whose architectural services became in demand in the Midwest and were used for a number of other prominent buildings locally during that time. Those include Joplin's Memorial Hall, the First Presbyterian Church, the Christman building at Fifth and Main streets, and a former Joplin High School building that had stood at Fourth Street and Byers Avenue.
Having it listed on Places in Peril brings attention to properties in need to those interested in investing in historic places.
"It has helped us with buildings in our community," Halbach said. The Union Depot was listed last year, and the Olivia Apartments had been placed on the list in 2020 just ahead of its purchase by current developers Bykota REI and Blue Haven Homes.
The list is significant because "it gets more people on board and gets collaboration going and that's what it usually takes to save a building," Halbach said.
The need to try to find a future for the building is more pronounced now because of the fire, according to Halbach and Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
"At the time of the fire, there were negotiations going on between the owner and a nonprofit organization" that was interested in acquiring the building then, Halbach said. Those negotiations stopped after the fire.
"Obviously, the fire put it in more imminent danger," Halbach said.
Haun said the Olivia building went onto the list just a few months before it was damaged by fire in December 2020.
"We think it's important," Haun said of the Carnegie Library. "It's a Carnegie, which is quite unique," and like the Olivia, was a public building that played a role in many people's lives.
Asked how the building could best be repurposed, Haun said it was probably more suitable as a public destination such as for an educational purpose.
"It has quite a bit of square footage, and apartments are probably not suitable because you don't want to divide it with too many walls," Haun said. "You would lose part of the building's structural integrity."
The downtown alliance can assist in helping to move a project forward.
"We definitely think it's a building worth saving, and we will do what we can to help it along," Haun said.
