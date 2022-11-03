Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a historic building's uncertain future.
The Carnegie Library building has been placed on the Missouri Places in Peril list, an annual list of endangered historic buildings complied by a statewide preservation group. A fire in June caused extensive damage.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- How a national child care crisis affects Missouri.
- Friday's Vienna Boys Choir concert in Joplin.
- A Joplin man chosen to lead a statewide business group.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
