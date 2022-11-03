Carnegie Library

The Joplin Fire Department responds to the Carnegie Library to check on a flare up in the building June 30. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a historic building's uncertain future. 

The Carnegie Library building has been placed on the Missouri Places in Peril list, an annual list of endangered historic buildings complied by a statewide preservation group. A fire in June caused extensive damage. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • How a national child care crisis affects Missouri. 
  • Friday's Vienna Boys Choir concert in Joplin. 
  • A Joplin man chosen to lead a statewide business group.

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.