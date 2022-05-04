Carol Stark, former editor of The Joplin Globe, and "Melody Matinee," a long-running TV entertainment program, have been inducted into the Regional Media Hall of Fame.
A reception and awards ceremony for the inductees was held Tuesday at Missouri Southern State University.
Stark began her career as a reporter for The Carthage Press in 1977 at the age of 18. She began working for The Joplin Globe in 1983.
While at the Globe, she worked in a variety of positions, starting as a reporter and moving into editing positions. She became the first female executive editor of the newspaper in 2007.
Stark's leadership included guiding Globe staff after the May 2011 tornado. Coverage of the storm and its aftermath resulted in a number of awards for the newspaper and its staff.
In 2018, she was named a regional editor for CNHI, the Globe's parent company. She also served three times as a juror in the selection of the Pulitzer Prizes.
Stark served as president of the Missouri Press Association in 2018, and she was inducted into the Missouri Press Hall of Fame in 2019. She died in August 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
"Melody Matinee," one of television's longest-running daily music programs, began airing in 1954 on KOAM-TV. It originated as a KOAM radio program in the 1940s and eventually transitioned to television.
The program presented regional country music performers and entertainers, providing an Ozarks flavor to area viewers. Entertainment included Lou Martin as the master of ceremonies and music from performers such as Virgil Glenn, Marie Hadlock, Gwynn Warden, Lloyd "Arkansas Slim" Andrews and Connie Taylor. Dale Switzer served as graphic artist, announcer and director.
"Melody Matinee" aired for the final time Jan. 4, 1985, featuring live and prerecorded segments.
