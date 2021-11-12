GALENA, Kan. — A full-size replica of Montgomery “Lightning” McQueen, the main character from the 2006 Pixar animated movie “Cars” is making a permanent pit stop on Route 66 in Galena, where it will be unveiled to the public this weekend.
The Kansas Historic Route 66 Association is hosting a daylong event to welcome its newest addition to the “Cars” family with a ceremony, entertainment, a beer garden and food.
The event kicks off at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at 205 E. Front St. near the ghost bike memorial and the 19-foot tall miner named Frecs that overlooks the Galena viaduct. November 2021 marks the 95th birthday of Route 66.
Lightning will be placed in the tractor tippin’ field on a concrete slab near the sheriff’s car, also from the movie, which was signed by voice actor, writer and historian Michael Wallis in 2018. A yellow car that resembles Luigi from the “Cars” franchise is also parked in a garage at the site.
Lightning is outfitted with bright red paint, racing tires and similar decals as the movie character. It even has the signature blue eyes in the windshield and gleaming smile on the bumper.
“We had a Camaro — I’m not sure what year — that was donated to me by James Rowland, of Waynesville, Missouri, which is on Route 66,” said Renee Charles, event coordinator and president of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association. “He donated it so I could make a Lightning McQueen to go along with the rest of the cars down here.”
Charles has been working over the years to turn the area on Front Street into a welcoming spot for travelers along the historic Mother Road. She noted how the Lightning project was a community and family effort that was funded by donations.
Liberty Hall in Galena donated the paint and Charles’ son, Danny, performed the body work and paint job. Tracy Roberts with the city of Galena, donated the sticker designs. The Muddy Bottom Boys and Palidin Construction donated the tires and rims.
“I’m very happy with how it turned out,” said Charles. “It looks awesome. We started this project about two years ago when the car was donated to me in 2019. Everything on it was donated.”
Lightning marks the eighth character from “Cars” to call Galena home, and is one of the main characters in the film where he’s best friends with Mater, the tow truck.
“We’re a small town and you need to keep your town alive and keep things going,” said Charles. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re a town that cares about each other, and we just want to promote the area.”
Galena’s launch of car characters started with Tow Tater, a 1951 International boom truck that’s parked at the tourist attraction, Cars on the Route. The historic Kan-O-Tex service station is the site of inspiration for the movie, “Cars,” and its iconic character, Tow Mater. It’s also home to two other “Cars” characters.
Charles founded Cars on the Route with Betty Courtney, Melba Rigg and Judy Courtney. It was originally named Four Women on the Route. The women are credited with helping revitalize the town’s part of the 13.2-mile stretch of Route 66 in Kansas.
“I hope to get a Fillmore Volkswagen van to put out there next or a Sally Carrera Porsche,” said Charles.
Other businesses have also jumped on board with the “Cars” craze. A large dump truck character is parked on Front Street along old Route 66 near the Construction and Demolition Landfill in Galena. The truck has not yet been named.
Doc Hudson
A few blocks away from Cars on the Route, a historic 1939 Texaco gas station on Main Street called Gearhead Curios is home to Doc Hudson, another main character from “Cars.” Aaron Perry, owner of Gearhead Curios, said the electric blue Hudson Hornet was added last year.
The 1951 Hudson Hornet was discovered at a police impound in Topeka, and went up for auction.
“I was able to get it from there, and I asked Flo (Charles) if I could add it because I’m not Cars on the Route and didn’t want to step on any toes,” said Perry. “I told her it was a ‘51 Hudson and before I could even finish my statement, they were like ‘That’s awesome; you have Doc.’ I think putting another car like that at a different location encourages people to drive around town.”
Doc is situated on a concrete slab in the Texaco parking lot near the adjacent red brick building. Perry said they’ve had a phenomenal response since adding it.
“We had one family who came and surprised their 12-year-old son because he loved Doc,” he said. “It was everything we wanted it to be.”
