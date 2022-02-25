Monday will mark the observance of Rare Diseases Day across the globe, and to bring awareness of rare diseases to our readers, we'll tell you the story of a 4-year-old in Carterville who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Weaver syndrome.
How rare is it? Only about 50 people have ever had documented cases of it.
Learn more about little Korah's story in Saturday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:
- A profile of Roaring River State Park, which is gearing up for the first day of trout season on Tuesday.
- Profiles of two new employees of the city of Joplin: the city clerk and the fire chief.
- Our regular weekly business features from Dave Ramsey and Len Ingrassia.
Have a good weekend. Hopefully warmer weather is coming our way.
