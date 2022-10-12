CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Today, Carterville is a bedroom community of fewer than 2,000 people, one of half-dozen small towns that add to the makeup of the greater Joplin metro area. More than 100 years ago, however, Carterville boasted a population of 12,000-plus residents, and was larger in size than its neighbor, Webb City.
The town’s “grand” history — roughly stretching from the early 1800s to the end of World War I — will be the focus of a highly detailed historical exhibit that will be publically displayed from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Carterville Community Center, 209 E. Hall St. Tickets for the first-ever Carterville Heritage Expo are $3 per person.
“This was such an interesting project since no one had really ever put together specific information about Carterville,” said Cris Henkle, a Carterville native and owner of the Henkle’s Ace hardware stores. The Webb City Area Genealogical Society, she added, had just a small folder and small binder worth of information. “I started there and worked through auctions, the Library of Congress, the Missouri Historical Society, closets (inside Carterville City Hall), and friends of friends to continue gathering everything into what I’m calling a pop-up exhibit.”
Along with noted Carterville historians Julie Riley and Bill Caldwell, and Carterville resident Erin Madden, they began collecting, copying and piecing together a timeline of the former booming mining town, along with hundreds of pictures and hundreds more informational nuggets concerning old Carterville schools (the town had three at one time, including North Heights), businesses (the Olympic and Delta Theaters, Weeks Hardware, Washington Department Store, the St. James Hotel, two outdoor vaudeville air domes — even an opera house), and the elaborate homes of the prominent families who first helped place the town on the map.
There is also a prominent display of Lakeside, a sprawling park fronting Center Creek that was located between Carterville and Brooklyn Heights, she added.
“It’s just shocking how much stuff there is,” Henkle said. “It feels a lot like detective work.”
Today, Carterville is a pit stop for visitors traveling historic Route 66, which arrows through the center of town. But a century ago, the town was a bona fide destination spot.
“The cool thing about Carterville that I’ve discovered,” Henkle said, “is that it was such a metropolitan city. What happened is, when they started the mines here, they became millionaires — they had a lot of money, and they began to develop the town.”
For example, Carterville’s numerous grocery stores offered pricy items few other cities in Southwest Missouri could offer, such as lobster, oysters and bananas. Carterville early on boasted storm sewers and sidewalks; the city was also just the fourth in the state of Missouri to have paved roads, she said — only nearby Joplin, Kansas City and St. Louis had such luxuries.
“This town had a ton of money coming in,” she said.
Aside from the displays of pictures and newspaper articles and advertisements on display, there will also be two trolley tours of the city on Saturday — 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., narrated by Riley and Caldwell, respectively. Only a few tickets remained for the final tour at press time, using two buses donated for free by Webb City officials. Notable stops will include the supporting pillars of the elevated viaduct from the Southwest Missouri Railroad, several historic homes, and the Carterville Cemetery. Trolley tickets are $5 each.
Henkle hopes to see this become an annual event, with other aspects of Carterville’s history highlighted in future years, though at one point “this was just going to be a one-time thing; actually, it wasn’t even going to be a thing. But it’s grown so much. I am now the collector of all things Carterville,” she said.
Caldwell, who has lived in Carterville since 1995, said his town has lived in the shadows of its Joplin, Webb City and Carthage neighbors for nearly a century now, though early on “it was a town first among its equals in the late 1800s and early 1900s, so it had an important part to play in Jasper County’s growth” thanks to its lead and zinc mining contributions.
Currently, the town is experiencing a boom in both new housing and new families, so “it’s important for them to have a sense of local history of how Carterville got started, how it became a town, and how it still values (and honors) its history,” Caldwell said.
