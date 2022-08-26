The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Friday announced it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities, including Carterville, through its Community Development Block Grant Program.
Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.
“The Community Development Block Grant program strengthens Missouri’s communities,” Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, said in a statement. “Funding provided through this program helps Missourians prosper by assisting cities and counties with critical needs. These projects truly make a difference for citizens while preparing their communities for economic growth.”
Carterville will receive $500,000 to construct a new asphalt surface as part of its street improvements, according to the announcement.
CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a wide range of community development initiatives.
For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.