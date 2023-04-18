Voters in Carterville’s Ward 2 will head back to the polls on April 25 to choose between two candidates for City Council who tied earlier this month on election night.
Challenger Terri Arterburn and incumbent Judy Martin ended up getting 31 votes each in the official April 4 election results, according to County Clerk Charlie Davis.
Carterville Mayor Alan Griffin said the two candidates agreed to hold a special election to decide the race next Tuesday and decided against flipping a coin or drawing lots, which are allowed under state law to break ties in local elections.
Griffin said only voters in Ward 2 who were eligible to vote on April 4 will be able to vote in this second election, which will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Carterville United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St.
Davis said he and a normal crew of election workers and poll judges will be at the church all day.
“Anyone who may have a change of address on the day of the election will have to show proof of residency,” Davis said. “Since I will be there, the statute allows me to be a little bit stricter. This is to make sure people do not attempt to change their address on Election Day then change it back after the election.”
Davis said the special election will cost the city about $1,200.
Carthage City Council
The Carthage City Council may have a full slate of 10 members after its April 25 meeting.
The April 4 election sent three incumbents who ran unopposed to fill three of five open seats on the council, but no one filed in December to run in Wards 1 and 3.
But 16 voters cast write-in ballots for resident Terri Heckmaster, retired president of the Precious Moments Supporting Foundation, to serve in Ward 3. She agreed to serve the two-year term, so she was sworn in with the incumbents at the council's regular meeting on April 11.
“I was honored to be written in,” Heckmaster said on April 11. “Carthage has always had a special place in my heart since I was a little girl. Most of my married life has been spent living either in Carthage or on the outskirts. My child graduated from Carthage High School and my livelihood and that of my husband came from Carthage owned businesses, so now I’m honored to serve in this new role.”
As for the Ward 1 seat, Mayor Dan Rife said 15 people received one write-in vote each.
Five of those people were determined to be ineligible to serve for one reason or another, so Rife said the city planned to contact the remaining 10 and see who was willing to serve.
The plan is to draw a name out of a hat among those who respond that they are eligible and willing to serve, and for that person to take the two-year term.
City Administrator Greg Dagnan said on Monday that 10 letters had gone out last week, and as of Monday, two had been returned by people who were willing to serve on the council.
The plan is to draw the names at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
