CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Larry Tamminen chuckles softly as he flips through a guest book, each page filled with signatures, sketches and personal messages written to him in a variety of languages.
“Took my boys on a road trip to see a concert in Kansas City and stopped in as many places as we could just for the experience of it,” Tamminen read from the book. “We saw your place on a road trip website, and we knew we just had to stop. What an amazing collection, and it was so wonderful meeting you.”
The place written about by the unidentified father of two boys is Supertam on 66, the combination Superman museum and ice cream shop owned and operated by Tamminen.
“You open up these (guest books), and it’s like this on every page,” he said with a shake of his head. He tapped a finger on an inked message written by an Australian couple who had visited the shop in 2017, noting the little gray building in the tiny Southwest Missouri town had given them “memories for life.”
“The people just love this place,” Tamminen said. “They never say a bad word about it.”
Earlier this month, the 70-year-old announced on social media that he has permanently closed and is selling the museum — which opened in the summer of 2006 — along with his nearly 40-year-old collection of Superman memorabilia. He made the decision after a five-month battle with pneumonia and bronchitis, which hospitalized him at one point last year. Recovery has left him “feeling tired.”
The decision to sell his collection of nearly 2,800 pieces, he said Tuesday, was a tough one to make.
“It’s just so hard,” he said. However, “I’m trying to find someone who would be good with this, to do it justice. It’s just finding the right person to run this.”
He’s looking for an appraiser to help him place a value on both the building and the collection it houses. Any sale would also include the nearby streetcar, pavilion and garage.
"It's for everything,” he said.
The display cases and items lining the walls of his store include vintage toys — such as a 1954 paint-by-numbers set — figurines, activity books, board games, newspaper clippings and autographs. There’s even a Vietnam War-era poster with Superman flashing a peace sign, as well as some Supergirl and Justice League items.
Tamminen, a former board member of the Route 66 Association of Missouri, said the building came about from a combination of his two primary loves — Route 66 and the Man of Steel. As a boy, he would race home from school to see “Adventures of Superman,” the television show starring George Reeves.
The only items from the building he’ll take with him are the guest books filled with years of goodwill messages and sketches left behind by travelers from all over the globe. He said he considers the books priceless.
“The most fun job you’ll ever want to have — folks coming in here from overseas; when they come in, you just feel so much better,” he said. “I’ll miss them all — they’re all friends. I’ll always cherish those moments.”
One visitor, Patricia Silvestre of Portugal, made a brief stop at the museum in the summer of 2019 and, after a visit filled with laughter and hugs, penned a note to Tamminen in his guest book before departing. It read: “Without persons like you, the Route wouldn’t be the same.”
“I will miss this,” he said, tapping the guest book, “really miss it. Best years of my life.”
