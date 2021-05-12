Locals know of it. National and international travelers do, too, thanks to its spot on the well traveled Route 66.
But the time has come for Supertam on 66 — a combination Superman museum and ice cream shop — to close and its owner, Larry Tamminen, to retire. Tamminen, 70, is in the process of selling the museum in Carterville along with his collection of Superman memorabilia.
“It’s just so hard,” he tells us. “I’m trying to find someone who would be good with this to do it justice. It’s just finding the right person to run this.”
Learn more about Tamminen, his unique museum and his future plans in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock, with photos from Roger Nomer. You'll find this piece in Thursday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- The profiles of two more area high school seniors in our series on our All-Area Academic Excellence Team.
- More coverage from Monday night's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Sage advice from Better Business Bureau's Stephanie Garland about online-only banking.

