A judge decided Thursday there was probable cause for a rural Carthage man to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman he met on Snapchat.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley ordered Elijah L. George, 23, to stand trial on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy after a 21-year-old woman's testimony at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The woman told the court that she met George earlier this year through the online messaging application Snapchat. She said she put him off several times before finally agreeing to meet him in person on April 9 when he promised it would not be a sexual encounter.
He drove to her house in Carthage late at night, and she went out and sat in his vehicle with him.
"It was fine at first," she said.
But he eventually became aggressive, she said. He kept after her about giving him a kiss, and she finally relented, hoping that would "appease" him and he would back off. But he turned it into something she did not expect.
When he put his hand on the back of her neck, she pulled away, she said. He started looking at pictures and other data on her phone for a bit before becoming sexually aggressive once again, pushing her back against the window of the minivan's door and getting on top of her.
"I kept saying, 'We're not doing this. It's not happening. Stop,'" she testified.
He had her pinned in a manner she could not escape and proceeded to rape her, she told the court. She said he told her that her protestations were just "a fantasy" and "that when a girl says 'no,' it doesn't actually mean 'no.'"
She said she made him admit that he had raped her, and he turned apologetic before leaving in his vehicle, she said.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Ross Rhoades, the woman acknowledged having sent George what she termed "provocative" photos via Snapchat before their in-person meeting. She also acknowledged having given him a hug when she first climbed in his vehicle.
But she denied having "egged him on" in any manner.
The judge set July 15 for George's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
