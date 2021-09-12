CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Area United Way has kicked off its 2021-22 campaign, taking its message last week to Food Truck Friday in Central Park.
“It was just something a little different,” said Cheryle Finley, 2021 United Way Fund Drive Committee co-chairwoman, of the kickoff. “We had not done this before; we usually have the luncheons or just a meeting of interested people and agency representatives, and we decided this is an excellent venue. We have lots of people and a good audience.”
Every year, the Carthage Area United Way holds its annual four-month fund drive to raise money that it will dole out to local agencies. The 12 agency partners for this year’s drive are Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Carthage Crisis Center, Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County, the Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America, Carthage Crosslines Ministries, Jasper County 4-H, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Lafayette House, Special Olympics of Missouri, Community Support Services of Missouri and Art Feeds.
Finley said an official goal for the campaign hasn’t been set yet, but it will likely be somewhere around the $300,000 goal of previous campaigns.
People can watch thermometers at the Carthage Fire Department and at the Southwest Missouri Bank location at Grand and Airport Drive in Carthage to keep track of the status of the campaign.
“Whatever it is, we hope to meet it and beat it,” Finley said. “We’ve got more letters going out, and just trying to tell people what United Way does. ... We’re trying to create more awareness of what it does for the community.”
A vital resource
Directors and officials at several of the agencies served by the Carthage Area United Way spent time at Food Truck Friday helping the cause.
Lt. Marty Norris, with the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County, said United Way funding is crucial to her agency as it undergoes a transition. The Salvation Army offices in Carthage, Joplin and Newton County recently merged to form one chapter.
“It’s another way to get funding to support our programs,” Norris said. “The shared sponsorships help get the word out about what we do. We are here to help the community and give back.”
Sarah Gould, director of the Early Learning Center, part of Community Support Services, said Carthage Area United Way funding helps her meet the needs of dozens of children in the area.
“United Way funding is very critical for our programming,” Gould said. “Taking care of children with needs is expensive, especially when you have higher staff ratios for those children. You need staff to take care of them, and parents can’t foot that bill all the time. It takes a community to raise our kids.”
Sarah Parker, chief operating officer for Community Support Services, said the Early Learning Center is the former Cerebral Palsy Center of Tri-County in Webb City and was created when the two agencies merged.
“Transportation is a unique part of it that we provide,” Parker said. “We have to have special vehicles and extra staff on the vans to assist the children and families getting on and off. We merged because we serve the same children and individuals, and the United Way is critical because there is no other funding for transportation and the needed support the children have to have in the classroom because they have the special needs.”
Toni Smith, new director of Carthage Crosslines, said the number of people her agency serves is growing as programs created to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic wind down. Carthage Crosslines wouldn’t exist without support from the Carthage Area United Way, she said.
“We are a nonprofit food pantry, but we also have a very large thrift store that’s completely free to our clients,” Smith said. “It provides clothing, shoes, small housewares, dishes, towels, sheets, hygiene packages and some financial assistance. With the ending of the extended unemployment (federal benefits), and this month they’re ending the extended COVID Cares food stamps, I expect our numbers to increase drastically.
“A lot of funding, grants, whatever, does not cover overhead. I can’t provide the services if I don’t have the utilities, if I don’t have a vehicle to go pick up the donations, I have freezers and coolers that keep all of our food cold and if I can’t pay that utility bill, I can’t keep my doors open. The United Way is the one that takes care of that. We couldn’t exist without the United Way,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.