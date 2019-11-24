CARTHAGE, Mo. — Five years ago, Janet Stafford retired after 40 years with United Missouri Bank, but she wasn’t ready to stay retired. She decided to take on something she was passionate about — the Carthage Area United Way.
After five campaigns and about $1.4 million raised, Stafford is ready to move on, so the Carthage Area United Way has chosen Amy Campbell to take over the job at the end of the current fund drive in March.
“United Way is very special to me, always has been,” Stafford said. “It’s kind of nice to leave it in someone’s hands that I know will do a good job because it means a lot to me, and the organization as a whole means a lot to me, and it means a lot to Amy. They do so many good things in our community that it’s important to keep it going.”
The Carthage group is at the halfway point in its 2019-20 campaign. The goal this year is the same as it has been for the past few years, $300,000. Some years the campaigns have hit the goal, some years they’ve come close, but Stafford said the goal is always to help organizations help the community.
“We want these organizations to do what they do, not spend all their time fundraising,” Stafford said. “If they’re spending all their time fundraising, they can’t be taking care of our community and the people who need the help. We’re taking some of that burden off them.”
Campbell is chairing the current fund drive, leading the effort to reach out to area businesses, organizations and residents.
Campbell said she’s served as an agency reviewer and served on the United Way board of directors, so she's no stranger to how the United Way operates.
Campbell credits her former boss, Stan Schmidt, with Schmidt Associates, for getting her involved in the organization and helping her develop a passion for it.
“When I moved back to Carthage in 1999, I was working at Schmidt Associates the first time, and Stan Schmidt was very involved in the United Way and encouraged us to participate as well,” Campbell said. “Stan has been a longtime supporter of the United Way so from working with Stan I became involved in the United Way. I’ve been an agency reviewer, I’ve been on the board before, I’m on the board again and I’m campaign chair this year.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of ways, so of course it is special to me because I’ve gotten to see the workings inside and out. When the opportunity came up it felt like it was my time to take the chance. I’m passionate about it because I've been involved with it so long and I want to help keep raising money for the agencies.”
Campbell said the agencies supported by the United Way do important work in Carthage and the area.
“Being an agency reviewer was a great way to learn about the agencies United Way supports, and to me it adds another level of, well, I don’t want to say accountability because the agencies are very accountable,” Campbell said. “But just by having the United Way in there too, donors can feel even more comfortable that their donation is going to a good cause to our area to help our community.”
Stafford said the United Way will hold a luncheon at noon Thursday, Dec. 5, to celebrate reaching the halfway mark in the current campaign.
The luncheon will feature a representative of one of the 13 agencies that receives Carthage Area United Way funds speaking about how they use that money to help people. Stafford will also update attendees on how much is left to raise to meet the $300,000 goal.
Stafford said she’s enjoyed her time at the United Way and is looking forward to what Campbell can accomplish.
“What I’m looking for in the next step is someone that can do social media and can promote the organization by doing things we haven’t done in the past, like maybe helping people donate online,” Stafford said. "I think that’s where Amy’s going to take us as far as the organization goes.”
13 agencies
The Carthage Area United Way serves 13 agencies: Jasper County 4H, Carthage Salvation Army, Carthage Crosslines Ministries, Lafayette House, Cerebral Palsy of Tri-County, Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri, Special Olympics Missouri, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America, Carthage Crisis Center, Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Community Health Clinic of Joplin, and Art Feeds of Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.