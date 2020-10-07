Carthage art teacher illustrates value of art therapy on mental health

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An art teacher at Fairview Elementary in Carthage who turned to creative expression as a form of therapy during the pandemic recently saw her artwork commissioned by the Missouri Art Education Association.
Alexandra Burnside’s artwork was featured on the state association’s annual postcard, which was distributed to every public art school teacher in Missouri ahead of the virtual fall conference Oct. 2-3.
When school had been canceled for the end of the term last spring because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Burnside said she faced difficulties managing her time in positive, productive ways.
Instead of letting the pandemic blues take over, she turned to art as a healthy escape from the stresses of everyday life. Burnside drew daily when she couldn’t be in the classroom teaching her students, which she said helped her feel whole again. It also opened up several doors for her.
“I began a daily drawing challenge in April that continued all the way through May,” she said. “I posted a drawing on Facebook and Instagram every day. This was a great way for me to stick to a routine and also be in touch with family and friends on social media. From those challenges, I had so much online exposure that I began to receive commissions that filled my time including paintings and drawings for gifts and a large public mural at Chaos Brewing Co.”
Burnside said she created the artwork for the postcard to “symbolize the therapeutic effect of artmaking when your head and your heart are scrambled,” and she knew that others could relate to her experience.
“I drew a three-frame comic strip where an artist stands beside an empty canvas in black and white, with scribbles instead of a head,” she said, describing the postcard. “As the artist begins to paint the scribbles on the canvas, her color comes back, and in the final frame, all of the scribbles are on the canvas and she is whole.”
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the mental health of young Americans, according to a new poll that finds adults younger than 35 are especially likely to report negative feelings or experience physical or emotional symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
A majority of Americans ages 18 through 34 — 56% — say they have at least sometimes felt isolated in the past month, compared with about 4 in 10 older Americans, according to the latest COVID Response Tracking Study conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. According to the scrutiny, 25% of young adults rate their mental health as fair or poor, compared with 13% of older adults in that category. Though 56% of older adults say their mental health is excellent or very good, just 39% of young adults feel the same way.
The study suggested that younger Americans also consistently show higher rates of psychosomatic symptoms, such as having trouble sleeping, getting headaches or crying compared with other age groups. The likelihood of experiencing such symptoms decreases with age.
One possible explanation for the age gap could be that young adults have less experience dealing with a public health crisis, said Tom Smith, who has directed NORC’s General Social Survey since 1980. Smith, 71, says he grew up being told not to play in the dirt because of the risk of contracting polio.
“This experience facing a pandemic is completely new for most younger adults,” he said in a statement.
Art therapy
The American Art Therapy Association defines art therapy as an integrative mental health and human services profession that enriches lives through active art-making, creative process, applied psychological theory and human experience within a psychotherapeutic relationship.
“Art therapy is a technique rooted in the idea that creative expression can foster healing and mental well-being,” Burnside said. “Art, either creating it or viewing others' art, is used to help people explore emotions, develop self-awareness, cope with stress, boost self-esteem and work on social skills. Being creative can do wonders for your mental health.”
Art therapy can particularly be effective in times of crisis, according to an American Art Therapy Association May 2020 survey documenting the effect of the coronavirus on mental health. The online survey questioned 623 art therapy professionals, students and educators in the U.S. in mid-May.
In the survey, art therapists said that they were hearing about high levels of anxiety, stress and worries from clients. Nearly all art therapists (92%) surveyed reported that their clients were experiencing anxiety as a result of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, and 2 in 3 (62.7%) said that their clients raised these concerns frequently.
“For my students, I provide a positive, safe and consistent classroom environment where they can come once per week to make art with me,” Burnside said. “I also partner with Art Feeds and CEO Meg Bourne to provide therapeutic art and fun projects that foster creativity and explore emotions. Of course, when students need to talk, I’m happy to lend an ear.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Missouri Art Education Association
The goal of the Missouri Art Education Association is to advocate quality visual arts education by supporting creative teaching, providing opportunities for professional development and encouraging the study and implementation of best practices in the field of art.
