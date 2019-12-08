CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education is continuing discussion of two priorities that have been identified by the community, according to Mark Baker, district superintendent.
One is a new performing arts center; the other is expansion of the Carthage Tech Center South, next to the high school, and tech center programs.
Voters are expected to be asked to endorse a plan during the election in April.
Because of the district's limited bonding capacity, only one of those can be completed at a time, Baker said.
"We can't borrow enough to do both projects right now," he said. "The original discussion was to proceed with the South Tech Center expansion while we're raising pledges for the performing arts center."
He said the tech center expansion would cost an estimated $10 million and would feature an additional 25 classrooms for courses such as carpentry, business and finances.
“We already have the plans for (the tech center) because that was part of the original plans from 2010,” Baker said. “We only built half of the horseshoe, so that part isn’t very difficult."
That would also give the district time to go forward with fundraising for part of the cost of the performing arts center, estimated at $15 million to $20 million.
"The board will have to decide whether they'd like to go ahead and do the South Tech Center expansion first and then continue the fundraising," he added. "Then by the time the South Tech Center expansion is completed, come back with the performing arts center if the money has been raised."
Baker said the district will need to raise about $5 million in pledges to help get a performing arts center launched. It also will decide who will serve on a fundraising committee over the next few weeks. Board representatives will be Lee Elliff Pound, vice president, and Beth Streich. Committee subgroups will reach out to segments of the community to raise funds, Baker said last week.
“We didn’t believe the community would support a full price of the performing arts center without donations, so we determined in a decision approved by the board 5-2 to form a committee to raise $5 million in pledges,” he said. “Once the $5 million is pledged, we’ll request to whatever committee is in place at that time to put the issue on the next available ballot.”
Baker said they wanted to pursue this fundraising early in order for the board to approve the committee to begin raising money.
A performing arts center was determined to be one of two priorities for the community during the district’s Carthage 2020 and Beyond survey. It would be located in the center of campus in an open area between the high school tech center and the Tiger Activity Center.
During the fundraising period, the district also will work on designs for the building.
“There are so many different opportunities and options when constructing a performing arts center,” Baker said. “We will have to get many experts involved in what we actually need compared to what we want. We’d like to see it have around 1,200 seats and classrooms for theater tech, vocal, drama and band students. Just by adding those little things, you’re adding cost to the stand-alone performing arts center.”
Baker said the school district has a bonding capacity of about $14 million without raising the tax rate. Currently, the tax rate is set at $3.98 per $100 assessed evaluation; the owner of a $100,000 home pays approximately $756 annually in taxes.
Baker believes the performing arts center would be a benefit not only to the school district but also to the community.
“Our present district auditorium seats right around 800, and it’s used by the community more than it is by us,” he said. “By providing this new performing arts center, it will open up many different avenues for the community to use for meetings and concerts.”
Next meeting
The Carthage Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Mark Twain Elementary School for its next regularly scheduled meeting.
