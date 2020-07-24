CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District saved a significant amount of money after bids for the expansion of the Carthage Technical Center came in well under expectations.
The Carthage Board of Education voted unanimously to award the contract for the expansion of the south Tech Center building and renovations to the north Tech Center building to the low bidder, Construction Services Group of Neosho, for $6.1 million.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said the district originally budgeted between $8 million and $8.5 million for the project, so the savings could be big. The extra money could go to paying down the principal on the bonds issued to pay for the project.
“It’s a great way to support the community for supporting us,” Baker said. “We will have, my guess is, at least $1 million to pay directly toward the principal. They were great bids; we were within a few thousands of dollars among multiple bidders. We know our specs were good.”
Baker said in addition to the amount budgeted for the building, the district expected to spend about $2 million for furniture and equipment for the two buildings and unexpected fees that may come up.
That’s why the district asked voters for the $10 million bond issue that was approved in June by a vote of 1,434 to 770.
Baker said Construction Services Group is the same contractor that built the Tiger Activity Center on the high school campus last year.
“We’re very pleased with that building,” Baker said. “It’s a great opportunity; we’re not going to waste the taxpayer’s money. We’re not going to add stuff we don’t need. We’re just going to finish the building like we said, remodel like we said, and hopefully we can pay some down on the principal.”
The contract will add a wing to the south Tech Center, creating a U-shaped building that will allow for expansion of programs in medical and business office management; physical and occupational therapy and athletic training; industrial maintenance of advanced manufacturing equipment and other programs.
The expansion will allow the tech center to move classes from its north campus, at 609 S. River St., to the south Tech Center on the high school campus, eliminating most bus trips between buildings for students as well as loss of instructional time.
The expansion at the south Tech Center building also will allow classes to be moved out of the high school, freeing up as many as six high school classrooms.
High school enrollment is nearing 1,500, the expected capacity of Carthage High School when it was built 11 years ago, so freeing up classrooms will delay the need to expand that building.
That north tech center will be renovated for more adult and community education classes.
Baker said the addition will complete the original plan for the south Tech Center building when it was designed 10 years ago.
The existing south Tech Center building was built for a little more than $4.2 million, with half that money coming from a state grant and the other half from the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust.
