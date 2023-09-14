CARTHAGE, Mo. — Danny Lambeth could see multitudes of family, friends, and business and civic associates looking back at him on Oct. 21 as he rides in one of the lead vehicles in the Carthage Maple Leaf Parade.
The Carthage Chamber of Commerce has announced that Lambeth, a longtime business and community leader in Carthage, will be the grand marshal of the 57th annual parade.
“I am not one to be looking for any kind of honors or exposure; I’m kind of a lay-low kind of guy,” Lambeth said in a telephone interview Thursday with the Globe. “But it’s a very humbling thing. … There’s been a lot of good folks named grand marshal over the years, and it’s an honor for sure.”
Julie Reams, president of the Carthage chamber, said the selection committee had a tough decision choosing from many nominees this year, but Lambeth stood out.
“Danny has certainly made a huge impact in our community over the many years, and it’s wonderful that he is receiving this honor,” Reams said in a written statement.
According to the statement, Lambeth graduated in 1979 from Carthage High School and then graduated in 1984 from the University of Arkansas.
He owned and operated Lambeth Conoco for 10 years and worked for 27 years at H.E. Williams, retiring in 2015.
“My family moved to Carthage in 1975, and Carthage quickly became my home,” Lambeth said. “It was a wonderful place to grow up, go to high school, and return to when I graduated college. I was able to start my business along with working at H.E. Williams, where I had a gratifying career.”
Lambeth said the Maple Leaf Festival has been a big part of his life.
“You don’t grow up thinking it’s something that would mean something to you, but my daughters were both involved," he said. "One was the Maple Leaf queen, and the other one was Maple Leaf princess. And they both twirled and danced in the parade. We’ve spent a lot of time doing all that, then over the years I’ve seen a wide range of people become grand marshal.”
Lambeth will ride in the grand marshal’s place at the head of the parade, which winds for nearly 2 miles around the square and down Grand Avenue to Centennial Avenue and to Carthage Junior High School.
“After 48 years in town that includes high school, then a long working career, I've been fortunate to be involved with a lot of organizations in Carthage,” Lambeth said. “It’s kind of overwhelming the number of people I know I'm going to see. It’s going to be a real flashback of all my years in Carthage and all the different stages in life. Those people formed me and developed me as a person for sure.”
More recently, Lambeth has been one of those who pushed for the creation of the Boots Court Foundation, a group of local families and residents who bought and have restored the historic Boots Court Motel, a Route 66 fixture in Carthage for 90 years.
Lambeth said he believes his work with the Boots Court Foundation and his partners Lynn and Becky Andrews may be why he was nominated to be grand marshal.
“The Boots is open completely and remodeled for the first Maple Leaf in many, many years,” he said. “We’ve got it totally booked that Maple Leaf weekend. The building next to it on the corner of Olive and Garrison will be the visitors center, and we’re going to have it open Maple Leaf weekend as well. It’ll be full of Boots shirts and memorabilia and things like that.”
Lambeth has been involved in many Carthage organizations, including as a past member and officer for Carthage School Board, R-9 Foundation and United Way. He currently is a member of Carthage Water & Electric Board, Carthage Economic Development Board, Steadley Advisory Board, Carthage Community Foundation Board and Southwest Missouri Bank Board, and he is the Boots Court Foundation board president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.