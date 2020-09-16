Friday night football won't be played as planned in one local community.
The upcoming game between the Carthage Tigers and Webb City Cardinals has been canceled by Carthage administrators. Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said a football player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and contact tracing showed that player had close contact with others on the team.
“Obviously you can tell we take this seriously to cancel such a huge game, but the safety of our kids and Webb City’s kids is more important,” Baker said.
Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said he supports the Carthage School District’s decision not to play.
Reporter John Hacker has more on this story at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A story about a 90-year-old woman who has logged thousands of volunteer hours at West Central Elementary School in Joplin.
- The latest COVID-19 case numbers from Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University.
- An update from Neosho City Council, which just adopted its budget for fiscal year 2021.
All of this and more can be found 24/7 at joplinglobe.com. Thanks for reading, and have a great night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.