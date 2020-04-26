CARTHAGE, Mo. — As communities continue to grapple with the economic side effects of the pandemic, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce is developing a plan to help the local economy get up and running.
The chamber has formed an economic recovery task force to research, plan and implement a communitywide recovery agenda that will include input from the business community and key economic stakeholders. Mark J. Elliff, president and CEO of the chamber and director of economic development for the city, said the intent is to work with city officials as they begin to open Carthage in a safe manner.
“In other words, we want to ask questions about what’s needed in the community, what are businesses needing and what do they need to help get going again,” he said. “We haven’t been through anything like this. I don’t think any of us really have in our lifetime of this magnitude. The sooner we can open up and get back to normal, whatever that may be, the community’s going to do better, but we want to do it safely.”
Elliff said the task force won't be set up to be an assistance fund to bail out businesses. It's meant to be fluid because recommendations from state and federal officials can change daily.
“We just want people to have a place they can go to if they need help with something,” he said. “Then we know who you need to talk to or what programs are needed. It was never meant to be coming up with a fund of any type. It’s to provide and help with information, help get them going."
Elliff said several small businesses in Carthage have continued to meet the needs of patrons in some form or another while meeting safety guidelines. But there are also some businesses that have temporarily closed or reduced their paid positions.
The most common feedback the chamber has received over the past few months from businesses is confusion over constantly changing information about what's recommended and what's not, Elliff said.
“What we’ve heard a lot from all of them is the magnitude of information that was coming out from all different directions,” he said. “One of the things we tried to do was set up a 'Carthage is Open' Facebook page where if someone was doing curbside service, carryout or deliveries, if they got us the information, we posted it on there. It’s open to anybody, and they didn’t have to be chamber members. We’re promoting the whole community.”
The public Facebook group was created March 20 and has nearly 1,500 members.
