CARTHAGE, Mo. — This weekend’s 2021 Carthage Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Home Show will feature a couple of twists: The event will take place outdoors in Carthage’s Central Park, and attendees could walk away with a new job.
Neely Myers, Carthage Chamber of Commerce director of membership and marketing, said the Workforce Investment Board will be on hand to help people with resumes and interview skills, and businesses at the event seeking workers will have a purple sign on their booths.
“We’ve always told people who set up at the expo and home show, if you’re hiring, let us know and we’ll get the word out,” Myers said. “The situation has just never been what it is today. I don’t think a week goes by that one of our members doesn’t reach out and ask, ‘Can you share this opening on social media? Or do you know of anyone looking for a position?’”
The event
The public portion of the expo is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Carthage’s Central Park, Seventh Street and Garrison Avenue.
Chamber members and guests may attend an exclusive show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Mercy Hospital Carthage and H.E. Williams Inc. are the spotlight sponsors of the event, which will feature the theme “Through the Decades.”
Chamber President Mark Elliff said 39 businesses are scheduled to have booths under the trees of Carthage’s oldest park.
Elliff said the chamber started planning the expo late last year, but the pandemic was still raging when planning started in November, with dozens of new cases being reported each day in Jasper County alone.
The 2020 Carthage Chamber Business Expo, held on Feb. 29, 2020, was one of the last big public events held in Carthage before pandemic restrictions shut everything down.
Organizers hoped the pandemic situation would improve later in 2021, so they moved it to June instead of the traditional February date.
“COVID was still in full swing when we were talking about doing this,” Elliff said. “That’s why we felt like having it outdoors was good because there are still some companies that are still not allowing their employees to get out in large groups, especially indoors. Outside, you’ve got the room to move and the ability to have social distancing as well. Since then, the vaccinations have gone into place and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as others have relaxed restriction guidance.”
Elliff said the expo will still feature businesses in booths with representatives offering gifts and talking about the products and services they offer.
Myers and Eliff said they weren’t sure that an outdoor expo was something that would be repeated because of the possibility that weather could interrupt it, but the model fit with the situation for 2021.
As it stands, the weather forecast for Saturday looks promising, with temperatures expected to be in the 80s, partly cloudy skies and little threat of rain.
“I would call it a response to the current climate,” Myers said. “We were put in a position, and we answered it.”
“We innovated,” Elliff added. “The weather was part of the reason we picked June and not May, or even April. The forecast looks great.”
Get a job?
The Missouri Workforce Investment Board’s participation adds a new wrinkle to the expo.
“The WIB will work with people on how to interview, how to fill out a job application, whatever they need in that sort of vein, if someone needs help, they’ll help,” Myers said. “They’re going to be there in an advisory capacity.”
Elliff said the employment situation in Carthage and the surrounding area made adding a job fair to the expo important.
“The state had over 260,000 jobs open within the last couple of weeks,” Elliff said. “That doesn’t really include the mom-and-pop businesses. Carthage has probably got 200-plus job openings through the businesses and industries in the community.”
Myers said about half the businesses participating in the expo will be seeking workers.
“The businesses are all intermixed but everyone who is hiring will have a purple sign on their booth that says ‘hiring,’” Myers said. “About 10 of the businesses will be interviewing and hiring on-site and about 10 more businesses will be taking applications. They’ll have their computers set up where you can go through their online process. The opportunity to be hired at the expo is there. You could be hired then and there.”
