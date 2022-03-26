CARTHAGE, Mo. — Residents will get a chance to meet the candidates for Carthage City Council and Board of Education at a forum hosted by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
The forum is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Carthage Water & Electric Plant Community Room, 627 W. Centennial Ave. School board candidates will speak first, and council candidates and candidates for mayor will speak later.
“It’s very important to give all of the candidates the opportunity to address their constituents and hear where they stand on issues facing the community,” said Julie Reams, chamber president. “We are very glad that the chamber can host this type of event before the election so voters can be informed before they cast their vote.”
Council and mayor candidates will be asked a series of questions, while each school board candidate will be given five minutes for a platform speech. People who wish to submit questions for the forum must send them to the chamber at jreams@carthagechamber.com by noon Monday.
The candidates are:
• Ryan Collier, Garrell Dry and Niki Cloud for two three-year terms on the Board of Education. Nathan Terry is running unopposed for a single two-year term on the board.
• Dan Rife and David “Bren” Flanigan for the four-year term as mayor.
• Brandi Ensor and Maria D. Marroquin for the two-year Ward 1 seat on the Carthage City Council; Mike Daugherty and Robin Blair for the two-year Ward 3 seat; Ed Hardesty, Craig Diggs and Aaron McDonald for the two-year Ward 4 seat; and Shawn McGrew and Mark Elliff for the two-year Ward 5 seat. Trudy Blankenship is running unopposed for the two-year Ward 2 seat.
