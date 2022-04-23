CARTHAGE, Mo. — Change is as good as a rest, as the expression goes. The city of Carthage has seen plenty of change in its leadership ranks recently, but only time will tell whether the expression holds true.
The April 5 election brought in five new council members, which is unusual for spring balloting. Normal elections feature incumbents running for reelection, but this year’s choices held only two incumbents, and one of those resigned from the council a week before the election. The other was defeated at the polls.
Carthage also has a new city administrator after 24 years, Greg Dagnan, the former police chief and assistant city administrator, taking over from Tom Short, who apparently was forced to resign earlier this month.
In January, the city promoted two new administrators with fire Chief Ryan Huntley, a 14-year veteran of the fire department, replacing longtime Chief Roger Williams, and police Chief Bill Hawkins, a 40-plus year veteran of the Carthage Police Department, replacing Dagnan when he was moved to assistant city administrator.
“It’s the biggest turnover of council members and city leadership that I’ve seen in my time on the council, at least since 2007,” said Mayor Dan Rife, who was reelected to a four-year term in a close vote on April 5.
“But from what I can see now, everybody appears to be in it for the right reasons,” Rife added. “I don’t see any big agendas out there, and I think we’ll do some training this first month and try to get everyone up to speed because it is a pretty good-sized learning curve as a new council member.”
Five new council members
Four of the five new council members come in with no experience serving on a city council. Only Ed Hardesty, representing Ward 4, has served on Carthage City Council before, which was from 2011-2015. Health problems forced him to resign back then.
“I wanted to come back because I have more time available to serve citizens and I liked what I learned when I was here before,” Hardesty said. “It was exciting to know the backstories of what was going on.”
New Ward 5 council member Mark Elliff has appeared before the council many times in 10 years as the president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, and served most recently as chairman of the Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Committee.
Otherwise, new council members are coming in ready and willing to learn.
“I’m looking forward to learning and getting a sense of what happens behind the curtain so that I can be a part of maintaining the good and helping with the change that needs to happen,” said new Ward 3 council member Robin Blair. “I’m a little bit nervous about that too. It’ll be like drinking from a fire hydrant, but I think it will be really interesting and this seems like a really good group of people to connect with. and I’m looking forward to connecting with them and making relationships and friendships with the people around the council.”
Rife said he’s planning to hold a special meeting of the council in the next month to show the new members how the city of Carthage runs and some of the basics they’ll need to know in their new positions. He said the meeting will be held sometime in May.
Ceri Otero, Ward 3 council member for the past several years, said it’ll be a challenge for the existing council members to show the new members the ropes without unduly influencing how they think and vote.
“We want to help them find information without telling them what to think,” Otero said. “When half of the council are freshmen and are learning not just the ropes of how meetings work but also the context of what we’re discussing, it’s a big learning curve for them. But it’s also a lot of pressure on those of us who have been here a little bit longer to make sure we represent things accurately and help them find the resources to get the information they need.”
Council member Robin Harrison, from Ward 1, said she was shocked to find out there would be five new members joining the council this year.
“When I came in last year, I was the only new person, and I’ve had a hard time learning,” Harrison said. “Now there’s five new people. ...But the good thing about that is that they’ll be bringing in a fresh new perspective that they have no backstory to base anything on.”
Women on the council
Another change is one that is being termed long overdue: For the first time, half the council is made up of women.
While women have been serving on Carthage City Council for decades, at most there have been two female council members at one time, so having five women on the council is unprecedented.
“I think it’s notable, but I do not expect anyone to cast a vote based on whether it’s a woman or man,” said new Ward 1 council member Brandi Ensor. “I think people need to be elected based on merit and not outside factors. I think it’ll bring a little bit more of a different perspective to the council.”
Rife said he doesn’t see having five women on the council as a huge change, but it changes the perspectives on the council.
“Most of the things that come before the council are pretty cut and dried, and an opinion is an opinion no matter who it comes from, a male or a female,” Rife said. “I think we’ll do well; maybe it’ll bring some insight that has been missing in the past, and I’m going to look at it as a welcome change and go from there.”
Otero said the 50-50 ratio is probably overdue, but there are other gaps in the council’s demographic makeup when it comes to representing Carthage.
“It’s always hard to fully represent a community, so we’re missing other demographics, too,” Otero said. “We’re definitely missing the Hispanic demographic, which again puts the onus on all of us to make sure we’re listening and available and getting to know the parts of our community that we don’t necessarily interact with every day.”
