CARTHAGE, Mo. — A project that seemed like the pipe dream of Grace Episcopal Church Rector Steve Wilson years ago came to fruition on Sunday after more than five years of fundraising and construction.
Wilson, who led the congregation for 22 years, died in February 2022 of cancer, and never got to hear the new pipe organ he worked so hard to see installed in the 130-year-old sanctuary, but members say he was there in spirit on Sunday — and in the hearts and minds of everyone who participated in the service.
“Absolutely this was his baby,” said Grace Episcopal priest in charge, the Rev. Joe Pierjok in an interview before the dedication service. “It was his leadership, his guidance, his prayers that pushed everyone to be so patient and so faithful through this project. It was kind of his last gift to the church. I think it started out as something kind of slow and a pipe dream. Then the congregation realized this is something we want to do and can do, and it started rolling.”
Wilson led a multiyear campaign that raised $800,000 to pay for the instrument.
“I think we fundraised for about three years,” Pierjok said. “But at the end of that, this organ was fully paid for and fully funded entirely by the gifts of folks from this congregation.”
In a February 2020 interview with the Globe during the disassembly of the church’s previous organ, Wilson said he and other church officials noticed the 40-year-old organ was showing some wear about five years earlier.
Michael Rathke, owner of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based M.P. Rathke Inc. and the builder of the Grace Episcopal organ he named the Opus 12, said the church’s previous organ was a hybrid model that used a combination of organ pipes and electronics to produce its sound. While the pipes were in decent shape when he disassembled that organ in 2020, the electronics were failing.
Rathke said the new organ has a more reliable mechanism to push air into its 1,173 pipes, which is about three times the number of pipes the previous organ had.
“First of all there was the small matter of designing and building a successful organ for a fairly dry acoustic, in a space as compact as it is beautiful while utilizing a somewhat unorthodox placement,” Rathke wrote in the program for Sunday’s dedication. “Father Steve quipped at the time that our company’s growing reputation for packing 10 pounds into a five-pound bag would surly be put to the test here, and his words proved prescient.
“M.P. Rathke Inc. Opus 12 has been at once the most difficult and most rewarding instrument we’ve ever undertaken, owing in large part to the fact that it’s densely woven into the fabric of an attractive 1890 building, one where nothing is level, plumb or square.”
Pierjok said the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the world economy just a month after the previous organ was removed, had a drastic impact on construction of the new organ.
“Production issues cropped up, COVID really just crushed everything,” Pierjok said. “I know during COVID one of the big manufacturers in Europe that produces organ parts shut down, and so you can imagine that the organ world is not a very large one. Just little things like that along the way prolonged this from a year-and-a-half project to a two-and-a-half-year project.”
When the time finally came to install the new organ, “it took over the whole church.”
“Our library, a couple of these classrooms, all became workshops and storage spaces for all the tools, the pipes, all the accouterments that go with building an organ,” Pierjok said. There were just a lot of moving parts constantly.”
Pierjok said he didn’t realize when this project started that building an organ was more than building something like a house or storage building.
“This is truly an artist at work making a masterpiece,” Pierjok said. “Not from just the carvings on the outside but the way this instrument is built and crafted and works. It’s an artwork and you could tell that Michael Rathke and his staff, this was a love project for them. They were bringing something to life, and I didn’t think about that.
“Some of these pipes, they would work 10 hours on one pipe, if not 20 hours, so you could hear them throughout the day just pressing the same note over and over and over. It is truly a precision instrument.”
And Wilson’s spirit was felt throughout the project after his death earlier this year.
“Father Steve was the rector here for 22 years,” Pierjok said. “He believed deeply in his faith and in Jesus and he wanted to share that with this town and this county and this community.”
