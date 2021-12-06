CARTHAGE, Mo. — Members of the First United Methodist Church of Carthage took time out Saturday to celebrate a special 100th birthday.
Tommy Thompson, the church’s pastor from 1972 to 1978 and a pastor and superintendent for about 50 years in United Methodist churches in Missouri, celebrated a century of life with a crowd of about 75 people in Harris Hall at the Carthage church.
Thompson said he was surprised at the crowd that gathered for the event.
“I never expected anything like this to happen.” Thompson said. “I think this expresses the kind of appreciation for the things in life that happen to us, but we don’t have anything to do with them. They happen to us, and we have to recognize them as a gift from God and an opportunity for things to happen that wouldn’t happen on a normal day.”
Nancy Corley, director of congregational life and a longtime friend of Thompson, welcomed the crowd to the party.
“To everybody here, thank you for being here to celebrate our beloved Tommy Thompson,” Corley said. “Every single person here knows how much he has meant to each one of us, to our church and to this community. I have been very blessed, as have we all, and inspired by knowing this precious, beautiful man.”
Wedding bells
Among the crowd were two couples who asked Thompson to officiate at their weddings.
Ruby Richmond, of Carthage, said her husband, Russell, attended the First United Methodist Church and wanted to get married in that church in 1973 when Thompson was still a new pastor.
Their wedding would mark a turning point in the church’s 150-year history although they didn’t know that April 19, 1973, when the ceremony took place.
“Russell wanted to get married in a church, so we got married in a chapel before it burned the first part of May 1973,” Ruby Richmond said. “We got married on April 19, 1973, then the church caught on fire. Ours was the last wedding in the old chapel.”
Thompson recalled that fire, which extensively damaged the interior of the church, as one of the most challenging of his pastoral career.
“You just feel like you have been swept away,” Thompson said. “I was out fishing and the wife of one of the church officers came down and told us the church was on fire, so I came back home and got out of the car and walked along the street there. The church was burning, and what an awful, awful feeling that was to have that church going up like that.
“We had to rebuild, and we did a rebuilding in about as short a time as you could. People just responded to the need.”
Also present were Dale and Cheryl Daniels, who were the couple united in the last ceremony Thompson officiated in 2019.
Dale Daniels said he went to school with the children of Thompson’s second wife, Joan McMullen.
Thompson’s first wife, Lois, had died several years before.
“Joan was one of my mom’s best friends growing up, so I never remembered not knowing her,” Dale Daniels said. “So when my wife passed away, Joan got me coming to some of the senior stuff. Then Cheryl and I met about three and a half years ago and started dating. Tommy and Joan said they’d marry us if we wanted to do it, so we went to their home and got married here in Carthage.”
‘Greatest Generation’
Thompson is a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to the end of the war in 1945.
He served as an aircraft mechanic on the USS Makin Island, one of approximately 50 of its class of small escort carriers that conducted a variety of missions, such as transporting aircraft and people, resupplying the U.S. fleet aircraft carriers with planes and providing air support for troops landing on the islands in the war against Japan.
“We were some of the first ships into the Philippines when we retook those islands,” Thompson said. “We were very active during the war.”
The Makin Island’s air group of Grumman F4F Wildcat fighters and Grumman TBF Avenger bombers flew close air support missions during the campaign to liberate the Philippines and to capture Iwo Jima and Okinawa at the end of the war.
That generation of Americans, who went through the Great Depression of the 1930s and World War II, was called “The Greatest Generation” in news anchor Tom Brokaw’s book of the same name.
“I got out at the end of the war. I figured I had had enough, and I was ready to go back home,” Thompson said. “I do know the people who came out of the war were great people, and I’m proud to have been a part of that period and to have experienced what we experienced.”
