CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s first Hispanic church, founded in 1996, is looking to move on and rebuild after a Saturday night fire destroyed its home and two other downtown buildings.
More than 100 members of Iglesia Cristiana Hispanoamericana, also known as Casa de Sanidad, met in The Plaza Events Center, 137 S. Grant St., in one of two buildings the church owns across the street from the scene of the fire, to worship and declare their plans to remain united and build a new future.
“I guess the mood right now is just to rebuild,” church member James Estrada said Sunday. “The past is obviously burned out, so we need to look to the future. I guess now is the future, we push toward the future and rebuilding, so I guess that’s something we look forward to. Everybody was sad to see it go, so many memories. At the same time, we’ve got to move on; we can’t be dwelling on the past for a long time.”
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said every firefighter in Carthage as well as firefighters and units from Webb City, Avilla, Jasper, Carterville and Duenweg responded to the fire that started in a storage shed at the former Krtek Lumber building, 100 S. Grant, just before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Huntley said the first alarm came in at 7:52 p.m. and that firefighters arrived two minutes later to find the building in flames.
Huntley said he believed the buildings were storage and were not being used for any business at the time of the fire.
“The reports that we’ve got from our first guys that showed up with an engine is that that building that we are referring to as the old Krtek building was completely involved,” Huntley said. “At that point, we had embers being thrown north. We had the gas station across Central Avenue which was becoming an issue and the liquor store that they were concerned about. Then obviously the church was a major concern.”
Huntley said firefighters evacuated the Pete’s convenience store across Central from the Krtek building as well as the Wagon Liquor store just to the west. Other buildings around the fire were evacuated as well, including a bed-and-breakfast across the street and south of the scene.
Huntley said the storage building burned extremely fast and hot, and had already started burning both the Krtek building offices to the north and the northeast corner of the church.
“We tried to get in there to put water on it, but I think they were just a little bit late getting water on the church,” Huntley said. “The fire had probably already spread somewhere on the roof. We did shut down Pete’s convenience store for some time just to make sure we were keeping that under control. ... The wind was not our friend by any means, but I am thankful it was blowing from the south and it wasn’t blowing more toward the west going across Grant.”
The storage building had burned to the ground in less than half an hour and the east side of the Krtek offices were burning as well.
Firefighters focused on keeping the cloud of swirling embers from damaging homes to the north across Central.
“A cardboard bin at the liquor store across Central caught fire, and we put that out quickly,” Huntley said. “Then we had a tree catch fire in the yard of a residence on north. Everything else was contained in that block. There may have been a broken window at the Health Department and a broken window from the heat at Midwest Agriculture. We had three ladder trucks pouring water on the church, but we couldn’t save it.”
Huntley said it was a miracle that no one was injured battling the flames. A crowd of people gathered on three sides of the fire watching the scene.
“We had so many people on scene and so many people moving and doing stuff, I am very, very happy that we did not have anyone hurt,” he said. “We don’t even have any minor injuries; so ecstatic about that.”
He said state fire inspectors were in town early Sunday morning to investigate, but finding a cause in the debris would be nearly impossible because of the level of destruction.
Pastor Francisco Bonilla, who helped found Iglesia Cristiana Hispanoamericana 26 years ago, said he bought the former garage and car dealership at at 122 S. Grant in the year 2001 and remodeled it and moved in that year.
The church started in 1996 as a ministry of the Fairview Christian Church before striking off on its own.
“Legally, the name is Iglesia Cristiana Hispanoamericana, or Hispanic Christian Church,” Bonilla said. “We are also known as Casa de Sanidad. So in the year 2010, we decided to change slowly to the name Casa de Sanidad, which means ‘healthy household.’ I bought the building in 2001, and then we moved into it. I think that building was on fire once in the past, but we remodeled it and changed it to the way it was. It was a garage, they changed oil and repaired cars, and they sold cars there too.”
Bonilla said the church has about 350 registered members and about 200 who attend church regularly.
He said he and the church’s leadership are brainstorming how to rebuild after Saturday’s fire.
He said the church could attempt to acquire the former Krtek lot and rebuild on that entire city block.
Bonilla said he plans to consult with the city and Jasper County, which owns the Annex building immediately to the east of the lot to see what plans are for it.
Bonilla said he retired as church pastor three years ago, but the church hasn’t found a new pastor, so he continues to serve.
