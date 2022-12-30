It was a difficult 2022 for Casa de Sanidad, one of the oldest Hispanic churches in Carthage. A fire destroyed their building at Second and Grant streets in late October. The building and everything in it — chairs, audio/video equipment, musical instruments and more — were a total loss.
Now the church is taking this moment to look forward to rebuilding. They'll get together for a year-end celebration on Saturday and look ahead to 2023.
“At the end of the year, we can be together and dream of the future,” Pastor Francisco Bonilla said. “We don’t live by the past, we learn from the past, but we live towards a better future.”
Learn more in a story with photos from Roger Nomer
