An historic church in Carthage has just finished a renovation project that called on efforts from volunteers and community members.
St. Ann's Catholic Church has updated its sanctuary, refinished its pews and completed other work. It all stands to highlight one key piece — the church's beautiful stained-glass window.
Learn more in a story, with photos, from Roger Nomer at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of the Missouri Southern Lions at the MIAA tournament in Kansas City.
- A preview of a weekend event spotlighting Langston Hughes.
- Details about an Oklahoma lawmaker's proposal to end period inequity.
Thanks for reading. Have a good Thursday night, and if you're going out, head downtown for the First Thursday ArtWalk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.