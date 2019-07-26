CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage has crafted a new set of zoning regulations to allow medical marijuana businesses to be operated in certain areas within the town.
Carthage City Council members unanimously approved the ordinance on Tuesday during their regular meeting, which amends Chapter 25, the Zoning Code, to include language to permit medical marijuana businesses in certain districts.
Tom Short, city administrator, said officials have been drafting the ordinance for three to four months and took it to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in June.
“We’re just trying to provide the best approach," he said. "We looked at the statutes, what other cities have adopted and followed the guidelines of what the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services" set out.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting medical marijuana business applications in early August.
Under the new city ordinance, medical marijuana operations are defined and permitted as follows:
• “Medical marijuana cultivation facility” means a business licensed by the state of Missouri to acquire, cultivate, process, store, transport and sell marijuana to a medical marijuana dispensary, medical marijuana testing facility or a medical marijuana infused product manufacturing facility. Medical marijuana cultivation facilities will be permitted in light industrial districts.
• "Medical marijuana dispensary facility" means a facility licensed by the state of Missouri to acquire, store, sell, transport and deliver marijuana, marijuana-infused products and drug paraphernalia used to administer marijuana to a qualifying patient, a primary caregiver, another licensed dispensary facility, a licensed testing facility or a licensed manufacturing facility. Medical marijuana dispensary facilities will be permitted in general business districts.
• "Medical marijuana infused products manufacturing facility" means a facility licensed by the state of Missouri to acquire, store, manufacture, transport and sell marijuana-infused products to a medical marijuana dispensary facility, a medical marijuana testing facility or to another medical marijuana infused products manufacturing facility. Medical marijuana infused product manufacturing facilities will be permitted in light industrial districts.
• "Medical marijuana testing facility" means a facility certified by the state of Missouri to acquire, test, certify and transport marijuana. Medical marijuana testing facilities will be permitted in light industrial districts.
City ordinance
Other major highlights within the new zoning ordinance for medical marijuana dispensaries in the city of Carthage are:
No medical marijuana operation can be located within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school, day care or church; no marijuana sales can be made within 250 feet of any establishment licensed to sell liquor by the drink; and no medical marijuana dispensaries may be open to the public or make any sales between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
