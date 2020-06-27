CARTHAGE, Mo. — Ninety minutes of discussion by the Carthage City Council and others during a special meeting Thursday produced ideas and concerns but no action or votes as officials continue to grapple with COVID-19.
The number of people infected by the coronavirus in Jasper County has ballooned to more than 400 in the past couple of weeks, according to the Jasper County Health Department, with most of those clustered around Carthage. The county also reported its first COVID-19-related death on Wednesday.
Meeting online, council members spoke about concerns and discussed ways to help residents cope with the pandemic.
Mayor Dan Rife said the agenda for the meeting was vague with no specific ordinances or actions, and he asked council members to consider the crisis “from a logical standpoint rather than an emotional one."
“We need to continue strenuously encouraging these things through as many information outlets as possible,” Rife said. “It’s making a difference. If you look around, there are more people wearing masks, there are people staying home. The message is getting out, and it’s making a difference. What I don’t want us to do is fall into the trap of thinking we have to legislate our way out of this.
“Attitudes can’t be changed with an ordinance, we shouldn’t even consider legislation or ordinances for things that we can’t possibly enforce and that would put further stress and danger on the staff.”
Council members quickly ruled out shutting down upcoming events in city parks. They also decided not to consider an ordinance requiring mask wearing in the city, although they talked about ways to encourage it.
Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr attended the meeting virtually and said his staff is currently overwhelmed by the numbers of people who are under quarantine.
Moehr said he works with the Carthage Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff's office to make contact with people who are violating quarantine.
“When we have someone under quarantine, we ask that they remain in their home as much as possible,” Moehr said. “If they have to get groceries or medication, something like that, they can leave the home, but they have to wear a mask and return to the home as directly and quickly as possible. Quite frankly, we are monitoring over 1,000 people through our quarantine right now and it is completely impossible for us to actually physically monitor each and every one of them.”
Carthage Parks and Recreation Director Mark Peterson said groups organizing events such as the youth and adult baseball and softball leagues and the upcoming Jasper County Youth Fair are working with him to hold their events as safely as possible.
“All of our events have moved forward on their own understanding the situation, and they’ve provided information,” Peterson said. “It’s not going to be a perfect environment with the protocols we put in place, and we are relying on a lot of people to do the right thing. We’ve trusted them up to this point, and I’d like to try to trust them with any additional protocols that we work out together.”
Police chief Greg Dagan said the department’s community policing officer, Chad Dininger, is acting as the city’s public information officer under the state of emergency declared in March by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Dagnan said Dininger is already using methods discussed by council members in the meeting, including social media and an electronic sign in front of Carthage’s Memorial Hall, to encourage people to wash their hands frequently, maintain physical distancing, wear a mask if distancing is difficult and take other measures to slow the spread of the virus.
Moehr said its possible that the county can use some of the federal money it received to help pay for additional educational messages.
“From a public health perspective, there are a couple of things we can do with a situation like this, you’re trying to educate people to do the right thing, or you can try to legislate something,” Moehr said. “I’m not sure a mask ordinance is enforceable, and it does create issues within a community that are probably not worth going through. So I think that leaves us with trying to do more efficient and more effective education.”
