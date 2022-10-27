The city of Carthage continues its cleanup after a massive fire over the weekend destroyed a block downtown.
Gone are a Hispanic church, former lumberyard and other structures. But to keep the block from becoming a public hazard, city officials say they moved quickly to clear debris.
Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker
You'll also find:
- Previews of area high school football games coming up on Friday night.
- An update on COVID-19 numbers locally.
- A story about the success of local band Me Like Bees.
Have a good Thursday night. See you back here on Friday.
