Fire

Sawyer Williams, of El Dorado Springs, an employee of Bennett Construction, cuts metal trusses into more manageable sizes for scrapping at the site of a Saturday fire that destroyed a former lumberyard and the first Hispanic church established in Carthage. Bennett Construction officials said the metal was being hauled off for recycling and the other debris is being taken to a landfill. Globe | John Hacker

 JOHN T HACKER

The city of Carthage continues its cleanup after a massive fire over the weekend destroyed a block downtown.

Gone are a Hispanic church, former lumberyard and other structures. But to keep the block from becoming a public hazard, city officials say they moved quickly to clear debris.

Learn more in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

You'll also find:

  • Previews of area high school football games coming up on Friday night.
  • An update on COVID-19 numbers locally.
  • A story about the success of local band Me Like Bees.

Have a good Thursday night. See you back here on Friday.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.