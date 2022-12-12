CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 72nd annual Carthage community Christmas services will begin at 7 p.m. today and continue at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, all at the Grace Pointe Assembly of God Church, 1605 S. Baker Blvd.
Speakers for this year’s series are:
• Judge John Nicholas today. Nicholas practiced law in Jasper County for 18 years before becoming associate circuit judge for Division IV in 2014.
• Ziden Nutt on Tuesday morning. Nutt attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin and then lived and worked in Zimbabwe from 1961 to 1976, establishing churches, hospitals and day schools. He also helped establish what is now known as Good News Productions in Joplin.
• Thayne Heath on Wednesday morning. Heath is a member of the Faith Life Worship Center, where he is the men’s ministry leader.
• Skyler Powers on Thursday morning. Powers is a member of the First Baptist Church, where he serves as an elder.
