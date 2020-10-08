CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation took its fall grant awards luncheon outdoors Thursday to Carthage’s Municipal Park so representatives could meet in person yet still remain physically distanced while they accepted the money so many desperately need to help the community.
The foundation gave $34,075 in grants to 16 community groups that help people or help make Carthage a better place to work and live.
For the second grant round in the group’s history, it accepted requests for operational expenses from various organizations to help them weather the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and still help people in the community.
“Historically speaking, we don’t grant money for operational purposes,” said Jeff Williams, Carthage Community Foundation Board president. “It’s generally for a capital issue or one-time things, but this year we’re allowing operational expenses to be granted because donations are down for a lot of agencies due to COVID. That is something we changed and certainly something we saw throughout the process. A lot of our local agencies needed the help this year.”
Four of the 16 grants went to groups specifically for operational expenses because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Tom Brown, with Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, talked about why his group needed help during the pandemic.
“Like many of the groups here, we’ve been struggling to keep the lights on, keep things going,” Brown said. “Stone’s Throw had to cancel a couple of shows this past season. We’re working at half capacity this coming season. So we’re generating just a fraction of the revenue we would normally generate to keep things going. With the help of the Carthage Community Foundation and the CFO, without these people it would be a bigger and bigger struggle.”
Amy Campbell, director of the Carthage Area United Way talked about that group’s request for $500 for operational costs.
“We are putting this toward operating expenses because this year we know our annual fundraising campaign is going to be a little more challenging,” Campbell said. “We want to be able to give all of our campaign dollars to our agencies, a few of which are here today.”
Other groups asked for money for projects to improve the community.
Jo Ellis, with the Kellogg Lake Nature Preserve, said that group’s $2,500 grant would go to help build a bridge over a gap the group created to release stagnant water from a small former rearing pond on the east side of the lake.
The bridge will allow easier use of the berm area for recreation and fishing.
“(Kellogg Lake) provides a lot of recreational opportunities for the people in our area,” Ellis said. “But I also like to remember that it helps meet people’s nutritional needs, people can come there and fish for food. It’s also a great aesthetic place to raise your spirits.”
About the foundation
The Carthage Community Foundation manages dozens of funds and family foundations created mostly by Carthage residents for the benefit of the residents of Carthage.
Williams said the group has given away more than $7.1 million since it was founded in 1999.
The maximum amount granted was $2,500, but several groups requested amounts less than that.
Grants awarded on Thursday went to organizations in four categories.
Under the category Health and Human Services grants:
• The Carthage Crisis Center received $2,500 for a refrigerator and surveillance system.
• Innovative Industries of Carthage received $1,775 for an employee wellness and fitness project.
• The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri received $2,500 for prescription drug assistance for Carthage families.
• The Carthage Area United Way received $500 for operations assistance because of the pandemic.
• Kellogg Lake Nature Preserve received $2,500 to help with construction of the bridge.
• Peterson Outdoor Ministries received $900 for operational assistance because of the pandemic
Under the category of Education and Youth Services grants:
• The Fair Acres Family Y received $2,500 for its safety around water program for Carthage second graders.
• Fostering Hope received $2,500 for teen support care packets for children in Jasper County in foster care.
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri received $2,500 for electronic learning support for children during the pandemic
• The Carthage Technical Center’s Career Readiness Center received $2,500 to help Carthage High School seniors take the ACT Work Keys test.
• The Boy Scouts Ozark Trails Council received $900 to help boys in families who might not be able to afford to pay dues, pay for camp or buy uniforms.
Under the category of Arts, Culture, History and Community Beautification:
• Vision Carthage received $2,500 to assist in paying to put a mural on the side of the McBride Building on the Carthage Square.
• Carthage Historic Preservation received $2,500 to help complete renovations to the historic Sweet House.
• artCentral received $2,500 for operational assistance because of the pandemic.
• Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre received $2,500 for operational assistance because of the pandemic.
Under the Marsh Family Foundation Food and Nutrition Grant:
• Bright Futures Carthage received $2,500 for its food pack program for children in the Carthage School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.