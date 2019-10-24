CARTHAGE, Mo. — Since 1999, the Carthage Community Foundation has given $7.1 million to charitable organizations that serve the Carthage area.
The foundation is celebrating 20 years this year, and it will mark the anniversary by giving another $35,374 to 16 area not-for-profit organizations at a semiannual awards luncheon, slated for 11 a.m. today at the Carthage Water & Electric Plant Community Room.
“In May 2019, Carthage Community Foundation celebrated 20 years of proudly serving & enhancing the Carthage community and we wanted to take just a moment to celebrate a few highlights,” the foundation said in a statement. “The CCF started with $1,250 in assets in one fund in 1999 and has grown to more than $8.4 million in assets today. We’ve been honored to work with individuals, families and organizations to open more than 80 charitable funds to support the Carthage community today and for generations to come. We’ve welcomed 20 Legacy Society members, individuals committed to leaving portions of their estates to further support the community.
“It has been a great 20 years and CCF is committed to the ongoing enhancement of the Carthage community for our citizens today and future generations through continued endowment building, meeting community needs through grantmaking, providing leadership and promoting collaboration on community issues.”
The foundation said the grant money being awarded today came from five of the funds under the foundation's management: the Hough Fund, the Kenneth and Addean MacArthur Trust Fund, the Marsh Family Fund, the Carthage Fund, and the Marsh Family Foundation Food and Nutrition Fund.
Groups receiving funds are:
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri: $2,000 for transportation for Carthage children to and from the Joplin center.
• Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri: $2,500 for prescription drug assistance for Carthage residents.
• Carthage Crisis Center: $2,500 for a laundry upgrade and a laptop computer.
• Horses of Hope: $500 for therapeutic equipment to serve Carthage riders.
• Carthage Technical Center’s Career Readiness Center: $2,500 for ACT Work Keys Testing.
• Carthage R-9 Language Programs: $1,800 for biliteracy education materials.
• Fair Acres Family YMCA: $2,500 for the Safety Around Water program for second grade students.
• American Legion: $800 for Boys State sponsorships for Carthage students.
• Columbian Elementary School: $1,250 for outdoor enhancements for children.
• Vision Carthage: $2,500 for the Carthage in Bloom program.
• Carthage Historic Preservation: $2,500 for historic flooring workshops.
• Art Feeds: $2,500 for art packs for students at Mark Twain Elementary School in Carthage.
• Carthage Council on the Arts: $2,500 for the council’s summer Central Park concerts.
• Feeding Inc.: $2,012 for the group’s Food for Families program.
• Fairview Elementary School: $2,012 for the school’s Growing Program.
The Carthage Community Foundation also gave $5,000 to the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences as the final installment on a pledge to support the Harry M. Cornell Medical Education Center. The foundation pledged a total of $25,000 over five years to the Joplin medical school project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.