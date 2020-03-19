CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation, which was preparing for its spring 2020 round of grants to nonprofits that help Carthage residents, has changed the rules for making those grants in response to the fast-moving coronavirus crisis.
The foundation will award grants to Carthage nonprofits for operational expenses as well as for one-time projects or purchases, the group's Heather Collier said. In the past, the foundation has avoided giving grants for operational expenses and emphasized grants for one-time projects, equipment purchases or training.
“We typically don’t fund regular operations expenses because we feel like the group has to be able to maintain regular operations in order to use the money we provide them,” Collier said. “Typically our grants are around the $2,500 level, and that kind of grant is not really going to support regular operations. It’s meant to support more project kind of things or equipment kinds of things that a group might need, or training a group might want to do in their organization, an outside consultant that might come in, more special projects.”
Collier said the coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of fundraisers many nonprofits were depending on for their operations, so the foundation’s board decided to make this exception for this round of grants.
“We recognize that our nonprofits may have some immediate needs, some real critical short-term needs, for them to be able to serve the community in this time as well as staffing and normal operations, so we are allowing nonprofits and other eligible entities to apply for that as well at this time," she said.
The board had already approved changing the maximum amount that an entity can apply for from $2,500 to $10,000. That change will remain in place. It also moved up the deadline to accept applications from April 17 to April 10 so it can move more quickly to get its grants out to the groups that need them.
“We feel like even in this unusual time of distancing and isolation, the Carthage Community Foundation still wants to help nonprofits, help our community, be healthy and strong,” Collier said. “That’s what our mission is all about, so we are trying to figure out ways that we can be of support. Doing our grant round a little differently is one of those ways we can do that.”
The foundation will begin accepting applications for grants on Monday.
How to apply
To apply for a Carthage Community Foundation grant, go to cfozarks.org and search “Carthage Affiliate.” The Carthage Community Foundation is a collection of dozens of trusts and funds established by individuals, groups and businesses to provide grants for Carthage not-for-profit groups dedicated to making Carthage a better place to live.
