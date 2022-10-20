CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation added to its already hefty record of giving on Thursday with nearly $44,000 in grants awarded to 12 organizations this fall.
The foundation held a luncheon at the Carthage Water & Electric Plant Community Room where foundation board members handed out ceremonial and real checks to representatives of each agency that received awards. The representatives also got a chance to talk about what the money will be used for.
“These grants were made possible by the generous individuals who left portions of their estates to Carthage for the betterment of our community for years to come,” said foundation President Stephanie Howard. The following endowments with the Carthage Community Foundation, Howard said, "provided the grant funding for today’s awards: the Hough Fund, the Kenneth and Addean McArthur Trust Fund, the Marsh Family Foundation Fund, The Carthage Fund, the Marsh Family Foundation Food and Nutrition Fund, The Betsy Pauley Memorial Fund, The J. Ross and Maryetta E. White Memorial Fund, and the George and Geraldine Beimdiek Memorial Fund.”
The foundation was established in 1999, and in the years since then, it has given a total of $9.8 million to groups benefiting Carthage residents.
Thursday’s awards added $43,860 to that total.
Health and human services grants:
• $3,000 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri for access to medication and eyeglasses.
• $4,560 to the Carthage Crisis Center for upgrades to the dormitory laundry room.
• $4,900 to the Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri for case management services for Carthage families.
• $4,000 to St. Luke’s Nursing Center for new blinds for the dining room windows.
Education and youth services grants:
• $1,000 to the Carthage Family Literacy Council to help establish libraries at the Carthage School District’s Tiger Prep Academies.
• $2,400 to the American Legion Boy’s State to send four boys to Missouri’s Boys State instead of the normal two per year.
• $1,500 to the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland for the Girl Scouts Leadership experience.
• $2,500 to the Carthage Technical Center’s Student Ambassador’s Program.
Arts, culture, history and community beautification grants:
• $5,000 to Carthage Historic Preservation for repair and restoration at the Phelps house.
• $5,000 to the Boots Court Foundation for restoring the neon lighting on the motel and restoring the red awnings over the doors and windows.
• $5,000 to Vision Carthage for promotion and economic vitality of the downtown Carthage historic district.
• $5,000 to Carthage Crosslines Ministries for a mural on the front of its building.
Community Foundation Board Vice President John Nicholas wrapped up the event with a closing statement.
“Wow, what a great place to be in Carthage, America,” Nicholas said. “Our foundation and our board, we talk a lot about how it’s not us — we’re just here serving the time to take care of the funds that generous people who lived in this community and loved this community have left for us to try to steward and take care of. It’s even more than that because it takes people who are out in the community doing things for us to even find ways to spend the money. So it’s really important that you guys do this.
“Whether we’re talking about young children in need, whether we’re talking about elderly we support and provide for, whether we’re educating kids at all ages and growing them in favor of man and in favor of God, that’s what Carthage excels at, and that’s why I love it and why I'm privileged to be a part of this organization. And that’s why I'm so proud of all of you who are here today.”
