The representatives of 12 groups that received grants from the Carthage Community Foundation at the foundation's fall award luncheon on Thursday were Chuck Edds and Dee Shaffer, with St. Luke's Nursing Home; Sadie Spencer and Flint Whitehead with the Carthage Technical Center; Toni Smith, with Carthage Crosslines; Kristine Gustafson, with the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri; Jeanne Goolsby and Larry Hartman, with the Carthage Family Literacy Council; Gunnar Johnson, a board member of Missoouri Boys State; Melisabeth Johnston, resource development manager with the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland; Betsy Flanigan, president of the board of Carthage Historic Preservation; Liz Erickson, with Children's Haven of Southwest Missouri; Jim Benton, with the Carthage Crisis Center; Heather Collier, with the Boots Motel Foundation; Abi Almandinger, executive director of Vision Carthage; and Tommie Baldwin, manager at Carthage Historic Preservation's Phelps House. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER