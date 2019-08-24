CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation will open the fall 2019 grant application process on Friday and expects to award 12 grants worth $2,000 to $2,500 each to local community betterment organizations.
This marks the second round of grants this year from the foundation. For this round, 501(c)(3) organizations and other IRS-approved entities working in areas of education and youth services; food and nutrition; health and human services; or arts, culture, history and community beautification are invited to apply for funds.
The food and nutrition focus area is new this year, and foundation coordinator Heather Collier said it's thanks in part to a gift from the Marsh Family Foundation.
"They asked that their funds be granted to support food and nutrition projects," Collier said. "It might be for something like a food pantry project or new programming at a community pantry, a school district backpack program ... those kinds of things would fall into that area. Hopefully other people and groups will come up with completely new ideas we haven't thought of yet."
It all comes back to what Collier calls a "simple but important mission" in the Carthage community.
"The board of directors — once all the applications are in — will evaluate and narrow down projects they feel are most aligned with our mission to enhance the lives of Carthage and Carthage residents, not only for today but for generations to come," Collier said. "We have kind of a longer-range focus to make sure we're leaving things better for the next generation."
Collier said the board will be especially interested in funding new projects and ideas or those that can benefit from one-time donations instead of ongoing overhead support.
Online applications are available at cfozarks.org/carthage under “Community Grantmaking.” All applications must be completed and submitted online by Sept. 13. Grants will be announced during a luncheon on Oct. 24.
Collier said the grant opportunities wouldn't be possible without area engagement and support.
"All of this couldn't happen without people's forethought to say, 'I want to leave a portion of my estate to support this town and its well-being as history moves forward,'" she said. "We're so grateful for the generosity of individuals who have allowed us to support our community's needs, and to continue to address the pressing needs presented in each grantmaking period."
