CARTHAGE, Mo. — Charlie Rogers doesn’t mind lending his front yard to out-of-towners and pilgrims needing a place to camp during the annual Marian Days event, which draws crowd sizes up to an estimated 100,000.
The Carthage native lives on Highland Avenue right across the street from the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer, which hosts the religious gathering. Rogers said that he’s hosted the same family in his yard for the past four decades and looks forward to the blend of cultures.
“At one time, I had about 150 people in my yard,” Rogers said. “I really enjoy it. The first few years, the event probably didn’t even have 10,000 (people), and now, there can be anywhere from 80,000 to 90,000. I’ve had groups from Houston, Iowa and all across the country.”
Marian Days, which is held throughout the first weekend in August in Carthage, marks the annual pilgrimage of Vietnamese Catholics to honor the Virgin Mary. The festival also serves as a reunion of family and friends.
The religious tradition began after a group of Vietnamese priests escaped from Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in 1975 and settled in Carthage in the late 1970s. The monastery organized the first Marian Days in 1978, and the tradition has been going strong ever since. This year’s event will be held Aug. 1-4.
Niki Cloud, executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the celebration has grown in size over the past five to 10 years and has had a large economic impact on the region.
“I think it’s been growing, partly because of how welcoming Carthage is and partly due to its longevity,” Cloud said. “You have regional people who came, and now their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are coming because of those family traditions.”
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said that as soon as Marian Days is over, the department begins planning for the next one. In the last couple of months, the department has been making sure everything it will need is on hand when the event kicks off.
“We always debrief on it, figure out what we can do better, what went right and what went wrong, so in some way or another, we’ve been getting ready for this for a year,” Dagnan said. “The most important and complicated part of the whole deal is the schedule.”
Dagnan said it takes the entire community and more to pull Marian Days together. He said police work closely with other organizations, such as the fire department, the city’s streets and parks departments, as well as other law enforcement departments in the area.
“Everybody gets involved, and I like to say, whether they like to or not,” Dagnan said jokingly. “Everyone is very gracious and happy to help, but it’s one of those deals that it’s happening, so we might as well plan for it. It’s become more of a game of logistics like traffic control, crowd control, where people have parked and how many people you can put in a certain area.”
Last year, the department began a new approach in which it took down people’s license plate numbers, names and contact information, in case their cars were towed. Dagnan said the department plans on doing that again because of its success.
At one time, the department had to combat gangs and crime during Marian Days, but that’s changed over the years, according to Dagnan. Police officers from 10 to 12 neighboring departments also contribute their time during the four-day event.
“We have really eliminated that (crime, gangs) for the most part,” Dagnan said. “I always get people saying, ‘Well, this would be a good time to commit a crime because everyone’s at Marian Days.’ I always try to tell people that the number of officers on the street is no different. We don’t call our officers on the street to work Marian Days. They work the street, just like always.”
Road closures
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said roads will begin to be blocked at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in preparation for Marian Days and will be barricaded until the event ends on Aug. 4. The following roads will be barricaded: Fairview and Grand avenues, and East Fairview Avenue and Gardendale Street near the Early Childhood Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.