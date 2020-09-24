Carthage community unveils replica bust honoring Jasper County Clerk Annie Baxter

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A replica bust of Carthage resident Annie White Baxter, the first woman elected to public office in Missouri and the first female county clerk in the U.S., was unveiled Thursday at the Jasper County Courthouse.
A small crowd gathered near the steps of the courthouse to pay tribute to Baxter, a political trailblazer in both Missouri and United States history. At a time when only men could vote, Baxter was elected to serve as Jasper County clerk from 1890 to 1894. It would be another three decades before women gained the right to vote.
In addition to her service as a county clerk, Baxter also served as state registrar of lands from 1908 to 1916 and as financial secretary of the Missouri Constitutional Convention in 1922. She was the ninth woman honored in the Hall of Famous Missourians.
The bust is a resin replica of the bronze sculpture now on display in the Hall of Famous Missourians, located inside of the Missouri Capitol. Baxter was inducted into the hall on Aug. 26, National Women’s Equality Day, when the original bust was revealed. August also marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.
Current Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said women have played an essential role in Jasper County politics and Jasper County itself since Baxter was elected in 1890. He noted women today make up more than half of Jasper County elected officials, not counting court officials.
“When I was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2010, we had a record amount of women legislators, whether in the Missouri House or the Missouri Senate,” he said. “We have women elected to Congress, women elected to the Senate, women presidential candidates, vice presidential candidates, sheriffs, commissioners, police chiefs, mayors and the list goes on and on. I simply can’t imagine what our society would be today, and our community would be, without the important role that women have played in our everyday lives.”
Kansas City sculptor Spencer Schubert created the bust of Baxter. Women’s Foundation, Jasper County residents and supporters funded the project as part of the Legacy of Women initiative to recognize women’s historical contributions in state parks, historic sites and other public spaces. The foundation previously worked with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to rename the Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site as well as Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park.
Women’s Foundation, an organization based in Kansas City, invests in research to look at economic development opportunities to reduce barriers for women and their families.
“I’m really honored to be here today to honor the legacy of Annie White Baxter and this important induction,” Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of Women’s Foundation, said at Thursday's ceremony. “The Jasper County Courthouse will have a replica of this special recognition, and it’s so important that we not only remember and celebrate what she accomplished, but for future generations to see who they could potentially become.”
Doyle said that for too long, women like Baxter have been underrepresented in public spaces and historic sites, leading to their contributions to be forgotten or overshadowed. Women’s Foundation began pursuing Baxter's induction into the Hall of Famous Missourians last year.
“She won her election by 400 votes against a man, and the people she was influencing to vote for her were men,” Doyle said. “This is long overdue, but in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it’s perfect. I think the timing was meant to be.”
Marjorie Bull, of Carthage, was elected as Jasper County clerk in 1990, making her the second female to serve as county clerk, 100 years after Baxter was first elected for public office. Bull attended the bust unveiling, where she received a bouquet of roses.
“I had been appointed as county clerk the year before our former county clerk died, so I had been there for a year,” she said. “It was a fun time. I had worked 34 years in the courthouse, and I love working here. I love this building.”
Bull was reelected in 1994 and retired in 1998. In 1990, she was the first recipient of the Annie Baxter Award, recognizing an outstanding woman in local government, from Missouri Southern State University. She also received a bust of Baxter, which was on display in the courthouse for years. It was removed due to the courthouse remodel. Bull said it will be donated to the MSSU.
“MSSU is going to put it on display in their library,” she said. "We need to have a place where it can be observed. There were only two of these busts made, and the second one is on display at the Joplin library.”
If Baxter were alive today, Doyle said, she would most likely be pleased and extremely honored for the acknowledgement. However, she said there’s more work to be done. The state of Missouri has never had a female governor.
“In Missouri, 23% of our representation in the state Capitol is women,” Doyle said. “We’re not at parity. We have a long way to go. After the last general election in 2016, women fell backward, not forward.”
The resin replica unveiled on Thursday will be on display in the Jasper County Courthouse once renovations are complete, according to Davis.
