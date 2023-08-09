CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri attorney general’s office says the Carthage City Council was in violation of Missouri’s Sunshine Law when it held an emergency meeting June 15 to discuss what it said were threats being made over a dispute between the council and the Carthage Water & Electric Board.
The council voted at its regular meeting Tuesday to amend the minutes of that June 15 meeting to explain why it was held without the 24-hour notice required by state statute.
Dispute
The June 15 meeting was a special meeting held, according Mayor Dan Rife, to discuss threats from some employees of Carthage Water & Electric Plant that had been directed at council members and a few other city employees.
On Tuesday, the council amended the minutes of that meeting, adding a paragraph at the beginning of the minutes that says: “The departure from the normal requirements of providing at least 24 hours’ notice of this meeting was to alert the council to threats that were made to city staff and at least one council member, from Carthage Water & Electric employees and to discuss potential disciplinary action for those who made the threats.”
It also was at the June 15 meeting that the council, after emerging from the closed session, declared the entire CW&EP board of directors immediately ousted from their appointed seats.
Rife said after that meeting that the board’s dismissal had not been discussed in the closed session.
At the time, Rife said the utility board was dismissed because it had not provided the council with salary documents and schedules it needed to complete the city’s 2023-24 budget.
The June 15 meeting also came three days after a regular council meeting that saw a crowd of almost 100 people, mostly CW&EP employees, attend to protest a proposal to pause proposed annual wage increases for CW&EP employees until a salary study could be done to determine whether utility workers are being paid fairly.
At the June 12 meeting, the council backtracked on the proposal to freeze wages and agreed to give the wage increases as scheduled July 1 but still conduct the salary study.
After announcing that it had dismissed the CW&EP board June 15, the council declined a proposal to reconsider the dismissal at a regular council meeting held June 27 in front of a crowd of about 375 people at Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
Then on June 30, Rife issued a statement saying that the council and the dismissed members of the CW&EP Board had reached an agreement, and the board was reinstated at a regular council meeting July 11.
Investigation
The letter sent to the city from the attorney general’s office was signed by Jay Turner, director of Sunshine Law Compliance, and said the June 15 meeting was held without notice and without a tentative agenda being posted 24 hours in advance.
It quotes Section 610.020.4 of the Sunshine Law: “When it is necessary to hold a meeting on less than twenty-four hours' notice ... the nature of the good cause justifying that departure from the normal requirements shall be stated in the minutes.”
“Based on our review of these documents, as well as communication with City Clerk Miranda Deal, we do not see a disclosure in the meeting minutes explaining ‘the departure from the normal requirements,’ of providing at least 24 hours' notice,” the letter said. “That said, based on our review on what was discussed in the meeting, we did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that it was improper for the city to hold its meeting on less than 24 hours' notice. Please note that a court would ultimately have the authority to make that determination.”
The letter recommended that the council “move to amend the minutes from the June 15, 2023, meeting to include its justification for holding the meeting on less than 24 hours' notice as required by the Sunshine Law.”
“Adherence to the Sunshine Law's requirements of transparency is necessary for city residents to be able to attend city public meetings and know what its representatives are discussing and deciding,” the letter said. “Given that this is the first violation brought to our office's attention, and based on our review of the evidence we received, we believe that amending the minutes to include sufficient detail under Section 610.020.3, informing the city of its obligations, and offering additional education, is the most appropriate way to resolve this matter.”
Commented
