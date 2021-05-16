CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council and Carthage Humane Society have agreed to a revised contract for services that pays the Humane Society a little more in the coming fiscal year but caps the number of animals the city can bring to the shelter before it pays more.
The new contract, which received final approval from the council last Tuesday, pays the Humane Society $36,000, a $3,000 increase over the amount paid the past couple of years. It also requires the city to pay $85 per animal if the city brings more than 360 animals to the shelter in the year.
The cap is the big change, and Humane Society Board President Renay Minshew said it was needed make sure the shelter can stay open.
“We have not come close to meeting expenses with the city,” Minshew said. “Last year we took in 588 animals from the city of Carthage and that was for $33,000, which works out to $56 an animal. Our costs when an animal comes into the shelter, just to vaccinate, treat for fleas and to spay or neuter, runs us about $80, so we were lost right off the bat. Then it costs us about $85 a week to care for that animal, food and just some general overhead, and those expenses are constantly rising.”
Minshew said the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all extra fundraising activities in 2020, leaving her to make pleas on Facebook when the shelter was short of money.
“All we want to do is to be able to keep the doors open, so we’re constantly going out to the public and asking for donations,” Minshew said. “And God love them, the public is wonderful. They come through every time we get in a bind."
She said that during the winter, when the shelter needed $1,500 to fill the propane tank every 10 days and did not have the money, she would "go on Facebook and say, 'Help, we’ve got to fill the propane tank again, can you help us?' And they’d mail the checks, they’d drop off the checks. If it wasn’t for the citizens and the other animal lovers, our base on Facebook and the community, we wouldn't be here.”
Carthage police Chief Greg Dagnan said the city’s contract with the Humane Society was probably due for revision.
“As I told the budget committee, because the communication is really good right now, I think it’s a great contract,” Dagnan said. “I think it’s positive for the Humane Society because if they get more animals than expected, they get paid in accordance to that. It’s positive for us because now there’s a working relationship to try to do the best we can for those animals.”
Dagnan said as part of the deal for the cap on the number of animals, the Humane Society agreed to stop billing the city for some of the medical care animals receive when they are checked in.
“It’s totally a flat rate," Dagnan said. "Now because of the positive communication that we have, we’ve also talked about feral cats, wild animals, and why are they are even going out to the shelter. It makes no sense. So we’ve agreed, essentially, to find something else to do with those. And I think that will lower the number of animals we’re bringing to the shelter.”
Dagnan said the city is working to reduce the number of animals it takes to the shelter every year.
In addition to doing something else with feral cats and other animals, the city’s animal control officers have a Facebook page, called Carthage, Missouri Animal Control, where they post pictures of dogs and cats they pick up and try to reunite them with their owners before taking them to the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.