CARTHAGE, Mo. — The master plan is completed, and now it’s time to find the money needed to start making the improvements to Carthage’s parks called for by the residents who participated in that master plan.
Mark Peterson, director of the Carthage Parks Department, presented the master plan created with the help of Dick Horton Consulting and the participation of hundreds of Carthage residents, to the Carthage City Council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday.
At the same meeting, he told council members he planned to apply to the city’s McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust, the more than $20 million fund created in 2016 by the sale of the city-owned McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to Mercy, for $5.5 million to start implementing the highest priority items in the master plan.
If approved, the grant would spend more than a quarter of the trust’s money on the city’s parks system.
But the results could be dramatic, Peterson said.
“When people look at our survey work and they look at the master plan itself, what rose to the top of the list was to take care of what we currently have and enhance what we currently have,” Peterson said. “So those projects that encompass taking care of what we have and enhancing what we have are what a lot of us might think are simple things, but they are the core things, which are restrooms, shelters, trails, lighting, parking, security. So in that $5.5 million, $3.5 million is dedicated to those areas, playgrounds and beautification as well.
“Category 2 projects are actually dedicating to implementing the concept designs, so the first concept design we’re trying to implement is the Central Park concept somewhat as you see in the master plan. There still has to be more discussion on farmers market and the splash pad concept and we have that as a probable cost of close to $2 million.”
Plan features
Peterson outlined the master plan, a 155-page document created after nearly a year of consultation with groups and organizations that use the parks, an extensive survey mailed to thousands of Carthage homes, and two public meetings held in September and November, to the Public Services Committee at Tuesday's meeting.
The document makes dozens of recommendations for improvements, especially to the four most heavily used Carthage parks — Municipal Park, Central Park, Carter Park and Kellogg Lake Park.
In Central Park, preliminary plans called for:
• Expansion of the area dedicated to the Carthage Farmers Market, including some permanent structures that can also be used for other activities, including Food Truck Friday.
• Changes to the large central pavilion that will allow it to serve more comfortably as a stage for live music and other presentations.
• A splash pad to replace the wading pool in the park and upgrades to the existing restroom facilities.
In Kellogg Lake Park, preliminary plans called for:
• Dredging Kellogg Lake and improving the fishing access to the lake with benches and improvements to the banks of the lake.
• Improvements to the access to Spring River for fishing, kayaking and other activities.
• Installation of restrooms and a nature playground in the park. Kellogg Lake Park currently has no permanent restrooms.
The nature playground would include play structures using natural materials, including large rocks, fallen logs, mulched areas and earthen mounds.
In Carter Park, preliminary plans called for:
• Installation of a full-sized soccer pitch.
• Additions to the futsal court that was built inside an old tennis court a few years back.
• An improved playground area on the north side of the park, possibly including a spray ground.
• A new community garden area to be installed near the playground and spray ground area, along with restroom improvements.
In Carthage’s largest park, Municipal Park, preliminary plans include:
• A new community building that could be used by the Jasper County Youth Fair during fair days in July and other groups through the rest of the year.
• Upgrades and expansion to the existing facilities for the Jasper County Youth Fair.
• A modern pool replacing the existing swimming pool, including a lazy river, large bucket that dumps periodically, and upgrades to the existing pool house.
• A “destination" playground that Weinand said will include more and larger features and play structures, climbing structures and things for all ages to do.
• Repurposing Carl Lewton Baseball Stadium into a game area and dog park after helping the Carthage School District build a new baseball complex closer to Carthage High School.
• Upgrades to parking in the entire park.
The committee unanimously voted to recommend the plan’s acceptance by the full Carthage City Council at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Carthage City Hall on the east side of the Carthage square.
Implementation
Peterson said he’s finalizing his application to the McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust for the $5.5 million grant, but it hadn’t been sent in as of Friday.
He said the parks system has several relatively new ongoing sources of money, including a significant portion of a parks-stormwater sales tax approved by voters in 2015, and 40% of the proceeds to the new use tax, approved by voters this year, for the first three years of that tax.
